India rice export ban puts market on edge for copycat curbs

Limited supplies risk a further spike in the price of rice, and global food inflation, hitting consumers in Asia and Africa, say analysts

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 5:21 PM

India's rice export ban has the world market bracing for similar actions by rival suppliers to avoid potential domestic shortages as sellers try to fill the 10 million metric ton gap left by New Delhi, stoking concerns over already high global food inflation.

India's latest restrictions are almost identical to those it imposed in 2007 and 2008, analysts say, which triggered a domino effect as many other countries were forced to curb exports to safeguard local consumers.

This time around the impact on supplies and prices could be even more sweeping, as India now accounts for more than 40 per cent of global rice trade compared with around a 22 per cent share 15 years ago, ratcheting up pressure on rice exporting nations such as Thailand and Vietnam to follow suit.

"India is now much more important for rice trade than it was in 2007 and 2008. The Indian ban back then forced other exporters to implement similar restrictions in a domino effect. Even this time, they have few options but to react to market forces," a New-Delhi based grains dealer with a global trade house said on condition of anonymity.

The impact on prices of the world's most consumed staple has been swift, hitting 15-year highs, after India surprised buyers last month by imposing a ban on widely consumed non-basmati white rice sales to dampen price rises. New Delhi had already restricted lower quality broken rice supplies in 2022.

Limited supplies risk a further spike in the price of rice, and global food inflation, hitting impoverished consumers in Asia and Africa, analysts and traders said. Food importers are already grappling with tight supplies caused by erratic weather and disruptions in Black Sea shipments

"Thailand, Vietnam, and other exporting countries are poised to step up their game, all in a bid to bridge the gap stemming from India's shortfall," said Nitin Gupta, senior vice president of Olam Agri India, one of the world's top rice exporters.

"However, there exists a constraint in their surplus capacity for exports. This constraint could set the stage for a surge in prices at other origins, reminiscent of the notable price rally we witnessed in 2007/08."

In 2008, rice prices reached a record high above $1,000 per ton after India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Egypt, Brazil and other small producers restricted exports.

