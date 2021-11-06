India ready to move into the next orbit of growth: SBI Chairman

The implementation of the deliverables will be achieved through both legislative and non-legislative means.
Business20 hours ago
State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara on Saturday said that India is ready to move into the next orbit of growth with the hugely successful implementation of the Covid vaccination program.
The SBI chairman visited the India Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai and said that the pavilion is presenting the real India, which is full of opportunities, to the whole world in an impressive manner.
Khara said that the kind of vaccine drive India has seen, makes all the Indians proud, especially because we are using the domestically produced vaccine in a big way. “Actually, it has enhanced the confidence level of the common man as well as the economy,” he added.
The SBI chairman said that the country has lived through one of the most challenging times and has come out of it in a very successful manner that gives the confidence that going forward, the journey should be rather easy, and we should be having a huge opportunity for growth opportunity in the country which I am sure will go a long way in terms of meeting the common man’s aspirations.
“The credit growth in the economy was quite muted for almost two years. I am sure now with this confidence, the capacity utilization will improve, and with the capacity utilisation improving, there will be a revival of investment demand for the corporate sector,” said Khara.
“The government has done a wonderful job by continuing its focus on infrastructure investment, which has gone a long way in terms of giving a push to the core sectors of the economy. And with private corporate sectors coming with the investment, the economy will certainly move to the next orbit of development,” he added.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The implementation of the deliverables will be achieved through both legislative and non-legislative means.
Business20 hours ago
The visit was marked by an event attended by over 100 stakeholders that connected senior Colombian public and private sector figures to their Dubai counterpart.
Business20 hours ago
The money created by the Fed and the ECB is finding increasingly its way back to the central bank by being deposited there.
Business20 hours ago
East Ventures has transformed into a holistic platform that provides multi-stage investment, including seed and growth for over 200 companies in Southeast Asia, with 20 plus exits.
Business21 hours ago
The bilateral trade witnessed 27.78 per cent upsurge to reach $215 million during the first seven months of 2021.
Business1 day ago
ECI and Indonesia Re will work on easing trade and export between UAE and Indonesia.
Business2 days ago
Trading in single equity futures of Etisalat, FAB, IHC, ADNOC Distribution and Aldar Properties commences.
Business2 days ago
Begins trading on NYSE as world’s largest independent IT infrastructure services provider
Business2 days ago