India, Oman to study linking payment systems

DP World launches Global Business Corporation to support growth ambitions of large companies
New strategic arm will focus on supporting large companies in achieving their growth ambitions
The Central Bank of Oman has signed a memorandum of understanding with National Payments Corporation of India to study the possibility of linking some payment systems between the two countries, Oman's state news agency said on Tuesday.
Opec+ considers cut of more than one million bpd; Interest rates and strong dollar weigh on markets; EU ban on Russian maritime oil trade looms
Jesper Brodin said some cities were already fully electric for home deliveries, and many were working hard to build the infrastructure needed
The award, among the most prestigious of accolades a free zone can earn, is decided by the Financial Times Specialist editorial team
Chamber recently held meeting with members of Used Cars Showrooms Business Group, who shared their insights and perspectives on market trends
KPMG and Navalkar dispute the findings and have applied for a review of the decisions, after which the DFSA's decision could be confirmed, varied or overturned
Traders, brokers, banks and financial institutions across the Middle East and India set to benefit from access to liquidity sources through the DGCX trading platform
UAE’s premium entrepreneurship centre and the Omani innovation development company ink collaborative partnership for development of innovative programs for start-up entrepreneurs