India, Oman to study linking payment systems

They have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the possibility of linking the systems

By Reuters Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 2:13 PM

The Central Bank of Oman has signed a memorandum of understanding with National Payments Corporation of India to study the possibility of linking some payment systems between the two countries, Oman's state news agency said on Tuesday.

