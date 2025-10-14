India maintains voice of balance at the United Nations

In September 2023, as world leaders gathered in New York for the UN General Assembly, the atmosphere was fraught with division. Climate negotiations were stalling, the global economy was under pressure, and the war in Ukraine had deepened the East–West rift.

In that charged setting, one moment stood out: India’s call for the African Union to be included as a permanent member of the G20. Within weeks, the proposal was accepted.

It was more than a symbolic gesture. It was a demonstration of how India has evolved from being a participant at the UN to a pivotal influencer in global governance.

Over the past decade, India’s rise at the United Nations which is celebrating its 80 anniversary this year, has not been about headline-grabbing rhetoric, but about shaping outcomes in a way that blends pragmatism with inclusivity.

In an era when multilateralism is under strain, India has emerged as a credible, pragmatic, and inclusive actor - one that bridges divides and amplifies the aspirations of the Global South. This growing influence rests on three pillars: leadership through action, partnerships with purpose, and credibility in a fractured world.

India’s credibility is anchored in delivery, not declarations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, its Vaccine Maitri initiative supplied vaccines to nearly 100 countries, proving that solidarity need not be just a slogan. India has also provided rapid humanitarian aid in crises ranging from earthquakes in Nepal and Türkiye to development support in Africa and the Pacific. Such consistency has earned India goodwill across continents.

In the realm of climate diplomacy, India has struck a delicate balance: insisting on fairness through the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities” while committing to ambitious targets such as net-zero by 2070. Initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, co-founded with France, highlight India’s ability to not just critique inequities but to create collaborative solutions.

If leadership shows intent, partnerships showcase method. The recently launched India–UN Global Capacity-Building Initiative reflects this philosophy. Rather than offering top-down aid, the program brings Indian expertise in health systems, digital public infrastructure, food security, and statistical capacity to nations that need them. What sets it apart is its demand-driven approach: solutions are tailored to local contexts, ensuring they are practical and sustainable.

This is South-South Cooperation reimagined. For small island states grappling with climate challenges or African countries seeking robust data for policymaking, India’s approach signals solidarity on equal terms. It marks a departure from traditional donor-recipient dynamics, positioning India as a partner invested in co-creation rather than dependency.

Credibility in a fractured world

At the UN, credibility matters more than rhetoric. India’s voice is taken seriously because it avoids extremes. On Ukraine, for instance, India has consistently called for sovereignty, dialogue, and diplomacy, even as it maintains close ties with both Russia and the West. This balancing act which is firm in principle, but flexible in approach makes New Delhi a bridge-builder in a polarized environment.

India’s tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2021–22 amplified this role. Chairing critical committees on counterterrorism and sanctions, India emphasized practical solutions while keeping dialogue open. Its approach was not theatrical, but measured and that consistency has become its trademark at the UN.

From its post-independence years, India aligned itself with the Global South. But today, it has managed to turn that identity into real influence.

As the UN celebrates its 80th anniversary this year, the challenge of reforming and revitalizing multilateralism will only grow. India’s trajectory suggests a way forward: leadership rooted in delivery, partnerships anchored in equality, and diplomacy driven by credibility. From rebutting baseless propaganda to spearheading reforms, India is not just defending its own interests at the UN; it is helping to redefine the very nature of global cooperation.

The author is a writer at Milaybami.