India: Equity markets open in green, Sensex up by 792 points amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

While familiarity with esports in the Mena region was lower compared to Asian countries like China and Taiwan, the population had much higher engagement compared to Western countries like the US and the UK
Business17 hours ago
Amidst Russia’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine, equity indices opened in green on Friday with the Sensex up by 791.81 points and Nifty up by 267.70 points.
The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 791.81 points or 1.45 per cent at 55321.72 at 9.15 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16515.70 at 9.15 am, up by 267.70 points or 1.65 per cent.
On the Sensex, the sectors trading on a positive bias were consumer durables and consumer discretionary goods and services among others.
On Thursday, key indices crashed by nearly five per cent, erasing over Rs13 trillion of investors’ wealth in a day.
ALSO READ:
The Indian stock market’s benchmark Sensex crashed 2,702 points or 4.72 per cent. This is the fourth-worst fall ever in an absolute term in the Sensex. The index suffered a loss of 2,850 points in the intra-day.
The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange dipped 815.30 points or 4.78 per cent to 16,247.95 points.
While familiarity with esports in the Mena region was lower compared to Asian countries like China and Taiwan, the population had much higher engagement compared to Western countries like the US and the UK
Business17 hours ago
The new initiative cements Dubai’s global appeal as a destination for investment by offering investors and VCs agile set-up and engagement solutions
Business18 hours ago
The deal comes as part of the UAE National Railways Programme, the largest land transport system of its kind in the UAE, where First Abu Dhabi Bank will be the certified lead arranger for the loan
Business18 hours ago
Apple Al Maryah Island will have strong health and safety measures in place, and visits on opening day will be by appointment only
Business21 hours ago
Markets are now bracing for the impact of fresh and harsh Western sanctions
Business21 hours ago
Forex traders in India said sustained foreign fund outflows and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment
Business22 hours ago
Russia is the world's second-largest oil producer
Business23 hours ago
The MoU marks a significant and inspiring shift on how the UAE and NSW will work together.
Business23 hours ago