India: Equity markets open in green, Sensex up by 792 points amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

On Thursday, key indices crashed by nearly five per cent

Reuters file

By ANI Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 8:31 AM

Amidst Russia’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine, equity indices opened in green on Friday with the Sensex up by 791.81 points and Nifty up by 267.70 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 791.81 points or 1.45 per cent at 55321.72 at 9.15 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16515.70 at 9.15 am, up by 267.70 points or 1.65 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors trading on a positive bias were consumer durables and consumer discretionary goods and services among others.

On Thursday, key indices crashed by nearly five per cent, erasing over Rs13 trillion of investors’ wealth in a day.

The Indian stock market’s benchmark Sensex crashed 2,702 points or 4.72 per cent. This is the fourth-worst fall ever in an absolute term in the Sensex. The index suffered a loss of 2,850 points in the intra-day.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange dipped 815.30 points or 4.78 per cent to 16,247.95 points.