India: CreditSights finds errors in debt report on India's Adani group firms

The UAE can be an important growth engine for Israeli industries because of the innovation infrastructure, and essential ingredients for business the Emirates offers as bilateral trade surges 117 per cent in first half of 2022
Fitch Group unit CreditSights said that it had discovered calculation errors in its recent debt report on two power and transmission companies controlled by India's richest person, Gautam Adani, following a conversation with the management.
CreditSights' report late last month — calling the conglomerate "deeply overleveraged" and flagging other risks — had sent shares of many Adani Group companies down.
In a report dated September 7, the debt research firm said that it had spoken with Adani Group's financial (and other) executives, and reconciled some figures for Adani Transmission and Adani Power.
"Management views that the group's leverage is at manageable levels, and that its expansion plans have not been mainly debt funded," CreditSights said about the conglomerate, that has announced deals worth billions of dollars this year alone.
For Adani Transmission, CreditSights corrected its earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITDA) — or core profit — estimate to Rs52 billion ($652.45 million) from Rs42 billion earlier. For Adani Power, it corrected its gross debt estimate to Rs489 billion from Rs582 billion.
It did not give the period for the estimates.
"These corrections did not change our investment recommendations," CreditSights said, adding that it, however, did not have formal recommendations on the two power and transmission companies.
The combined market value of the Adani Group's seven publicly traded companies — flagship Adani Enterprises , Adani Wilmar, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Adani Power — has increased tenfold in the past three years, to about $251 billion.
The second quarter growth figure exceeded a flash government estimate at the end of July of 11.8 per cent GDP growth
Slow devaluation could extend foreign exchange shortage; Sharp decline could cause inflation to surge; IMF accord of 2016 set precedent for a sharp devaluation
To support Sri Lanka’s talks with the IMF, the US Treasury will engage with other US government agencies, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank
Russian president says to stop supplying energy if Western price caps imposed
The delegation aims to sign several mutually-beneficial agreements to advance various fields following the historic UAE-Israel Abraham Accord
The seven vibrant sectors, which include Health & Wellbeing, Mobility & Logistics, Culture & Tourism, Agri-Food Technology, GreenTech, Human Capital & Innovation, and Advanced Manufacturing, have already positioned Sharjah as an attractive FDI destination
Visitor spending accounts for 45% of the pre-pandemic period to reach Dh67.5 billion