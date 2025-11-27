  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 27, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 6, 1447 | Fajr 05:23 | DXB clear.png27.1°C

India approves $800 million plan to boost rare earth magnet production

The plan involves offering sales-linked incentives and subsidies to help establish a manufacturing capacity of around 6,000 metric tonnes per year.

Published: Thu 27 Nov 2025, 5:54 PM

Top Stories

Dubai announces 3-day free public parking for UAE National Day

Dubai announces 3-day free public parking for UAE National Day

UAE National Day: Ultimate guide to celebrating Eid Al Etihad

UAE National Day: Ultimate guide to celebrating Eid Al Etihad

Petrofac confirms UAE operations running normally after employee layoffs

Petrofac confirms UAE operations running normally after employee layoffs

India has approved a more than $800 million plan to boost production of rare earth magnets in an effort to secure supplies and cut its dependence on imports from countries like China.

Rare earth permanent magnets (REPMs), some of the strongest types of permanent magnets, made from alloys of rare earth elements, are used in many critical sectors, including electric vehicles, aerospace and renewable energy.

Recommended For You

As AI reshapes shopping, US retailers try to change how they're seen online

As AI reshapes shopping, US retailers try to change how they're seen online

Chelsea dominate Barca in Champions League, Man City lose

Chelsea dominate Barca in Champions League, Man City lose

Yas Heat Racing unveil Formula 4 line-up and all-Emirati karting team

Yas Heat Racing unveil Formula 4 line-up and all-Emirati karting team

Smart money flows signal Dubai’s transformation into a global investment magnet

Smart money flows signal Dubai’s transformation into a global investment magnet

Sonu Nigam, NE-YO announce plan to take Asian music worldwide

Sonu Nigam, NE-YO announce plan to take Asian music worldwide

 

New Delhi currently meets its demand primarily through imports, with the government estimating that the country's needs could double by 2030.

India's cabinet approved on Tuesday a Rs72.8 billion scheme to promote the production of REPMs, which the government said will help secure the "supply chain for domestic industries".

The plan involves offering sales-linked incentives and subsidies to help establish a manufacturing capacity of around 6,000 metric tonnes per year.

"This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to establish 6,000 MTPA (metric tons per annum) of integrated REPM manufacturing in India, thereby enhancing self-reliance and positioning India as a key player in the global REPM market," the government said in a statement.

Local industry groups welcomed the move, with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) saying it will provide long-term resilience to the automotive supply chain.

It will encourage investments in advanced materials and give India a strong position in global value chains for EVs and clean energy, Vikrampati Singhania, ACMA president, said in a statement.

"This is a strategic and forward-looking intervention that addresses one of the most critical gaps in the EV and advanced mobility ecosystem," he said.

While India sources rare earth magnets from multiple countries, China's export curbs earlier this year raised alarm among some Indian firms.