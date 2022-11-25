India and GCC to resume free trade talks covering food, energy security

The National Tourism Strategy plans to attract investments in the tourism sector worth Dh100 billion and bring 40 million hotel guests to the region, says Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy
India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have agreed to resume talks on a free trade agreement, India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said, as his nation seeks closer ties with one of its largest trading partners.
The GCC is a union of six countries in the Gulf region including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.
These talks mark the third such attempt by India and the GCC to ink a trade pact, with negotiations previously held in 2006 and 2008.
Mutually agreed areas of focus in the talks would be food security, energy security and technology transfers, among others, said GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf.
"The FTA will be a comprehensive economic partnership that will cover different aspects of trade and will also look at certain aspects related to investment promotion," Goyal said, adding the two sides hoped to strike a deal "at the earliest" opportunity.
Bilateral talks will be held on a trade mechanism involving the Indian rupee and local Gulf currencies, the minister added.
The GCC is India's largest trading partner, Goyal said, with bilateral merchandise trade in 2021-22 standing at $154 billion and services trade at $14 billion.
"GCC countries contribute almost 35 per cent of India's oil imports and 70 per cent of gas imports," he said.
Earlier this year, India signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE to help Indian exporters tap into the Gulf Arab state - which acts as a trading hub - for further access into markets in Africa and Europe.
The National Tourism Strategy plans to attract investments in the tourism sector worth Dh100 billion and bring 40 million hotel guests to the region, says Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy
Emirates NBD to offer merchant acquiring services to its institutional clients; Bank to also provide loans against POS receivables
Monte Carlo is the latest addition to the Mediterranean-inspired community; Cluster will have 4 and 5-bedroom townhouses and offers an elite experience for the discerning few; Vintage vibe and kids-friendly casino pavilion is a fun play off the Monte Carlo spirit
American Express Global Business Travel customers in the Middle East will benefit from services of region’s leading travel management company
ADX unveils its rebranded ETF platform
The developer achieved record-breaking sales through its outstanding offers on newly launched projects that grant investors promising returns through growth-inclined rental yields and value appreciation
Both contracts fell by as much as $3/bbl after rising by over $1/bbl earlier in the session, “following reports that the G7 price cap on Russian oil could be above the level it is trading at the moment”
The G7, including the United States, as well as the whole of the European Union and Australia, are slated to implement the price cap on sea-borne exports of Russian oil on December 5