India among top five in market cap, stands at $3.21 trillion

India is now among the top five countries, in terms of market capitalisation of shares.
According to media reports on Saturday, the country’s total market cap now stands at $3.21 trillion.
This is higher than the UK ($3.19 trillion), Saudi Arabia and Canada (both $3.18 trillion).
At the beginning of 2022, the UK and France ranked fifth and sixth with market caps of $3.7 trillion and $3.5 trillion respectively. However, following the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the European countries have seen a sharp fall in market caps. Germany, which was once among the top-five, has now slipped to tenth.
In September last year, India emerged as the world’s sixth-biggest stock market, overtaking France for the first time. The US tops the world in terms of market capitalisation ($47.32 trillion) and is followed by China ($11.52 trillion), Japan ($6 trillion), Hong Kong ($5.55 trillion).
Next in the ranking is the UK ($3.19 trillion), followed by Saudi Arabia and Canada ($3.18 trillion each), France ($2.89 trillion) and Germany ($2.29 trillion).
Total world market cap stands at $109.22 trillion.
