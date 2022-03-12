India among top five in market cap, stands at $3.21 trillion

This is higher than the UK ($3.19 trillion), Saudi Arabia and Canada (both $3.18 trillion)

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 9:45 AM

India is now among the top five countries, in terms of market capitalisation of shares.

According to media reports on Saturday, the country’s total market cap now stands at $3.21 trillion.

This is higher than the UK ($3.19 trillion), Saudi Arabia and Canada (both $3.18 trillion).

At the beginning of 2022, the UK and France ranked fifth and sixth with market caps of $3.7 trillion and $3.5 trillion respectively. However, following the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the European countries have seen a sharp fall in market caps. Germany, which was once among the top-five, has now slipped to tenth.

In September last year, India emerged as the world’s sixth-biggest stock market, overtaking France for the first time. The US tops the world in terms of market capitalisation ($47.32 trillion) and is followed by China ($11.52 trillion), Japan ($6 trillion), Hong Kong ($5.55 trillion).

Next in the ranking is the UK ($3.19 trillion), followed by Saudi Arabia and Canada ($3.18 trillion each), France ($2.89 trillion) and Germany ($2.29 trillion).

Total world market cap stands at $109.22 trillion.

