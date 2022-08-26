India: Adani says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV

Over 10,000 dnata assets — fleet of vehicles and equipment — at Dubai International and DWC airports will be covered by Al Saeedi as part of the agreement.
India's Adani Group said on Friday that regulatory restrictions imposed on New Delhi Television Ltd's (NDTV) founders do not affect the conglomerate's attempt to buy a majority stake in the news network.
On Thursday, NDTV had sought to block tycoon Gautam Adani's move, saying its founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy had — since 2020 — been barred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) from buying or selling shares in India's securities market. In this regard, NDTV said a deal between the Roys and Adani would require approval from SEBI, the market regulator.
On Friday, Adani Enterprises argued in a statement that NDTV's top shareholder — an investment vehicle which is held by the Roys, and which is the subject of the Adani bid — was not covered by the SEBI order, meaning the takeover offer can proceed without a specific approval from the regulatory organisation.
Adani is looking to buy a near-30 per cent stake in the media company that could eventually lead to majority ownership.
