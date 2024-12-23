INDEX Media's CMYK fuels the success of over 70 entrepreneurs, driving business transformation in Dubai

The variety of services offered—ranging from small-batch marketing materials to comprehensive branding solutions—perfectly blends creativity with convenience

In a time when startups often struggle to secure resources and support, INDEX Media's CMYK division stands out by actively fostering entrepreneurship through free consultations and cost-effective media and marketing solutions.

In the UAE, where small and medium enterprises (SMEs) make up 94 per cent of all businesses and employ 86 per cent of the private sector workforce—contributing 40 per cent to Dubai's GDP—INDEX Media’s CMYK offers affordable, high-quality services tailored to this dynamic sector. By doing so, it helps startups and small businesses thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

With an ROI exceeding 100 per cent in its first year, CMYK, powered by DXBlends, has not only delivered exceptional financial performance but also established itself as a transformative force within the entrepreneurial ecosystem. CMYK serves as a hub for startups and students alike, offering an all-in-one space where they can access expert guidance, branding, media, and marketing services, along with essential tools for success in today's fast-paced business environment.

Over 70 entrepreneurs from 12 different industries have already benefited from the services of INDEX Media's CMYK, and this number continues to grow as the division gains recognition and expands its influence. Moreover, more than 15 influential figures have expressed their admiration for CMYK, making it their preferred media house. Its value extends beyond startups, with the government sector also drawn to the division's creativity and quick turnaround, positioning CMYK as their go-to partner for small projects.

"INDEX Media’s CMYK was created to be close to the people," explains Sara AlMadani, CEO of INDEX Media and the visionary behind the division. "We wanted to establish a space that is not only innovative but accessible, transcending traditional work environments to cultivate genuine connections within our community. Whether you're a student starting a new project or an entrepreneur building your brand, this is the place to bring your vision to life."

CEO of INDEX Media, Sara AlMadani

The variety of services offered - ranging from small-batch marketing materials to comprehensive branding solutions - perfectly blends creativity with convenience. A standout offering is "Brandonomy," an affordable branding package designed to empower startups and entrepreneurs in launching their businesses.

"Aspiring authors can also benefit from our publishing services, turning their ideas into published works showcased on a global platform. With our deep understanding of the local market, we provide media solutions tailored to meet regional needs while adhering to international standards," says AlMadani.

More than just a media agency, INDEX Media's CMYK creates a welcoming environment, featuring a café powered by DXBlends, which serves as the ideal spot for brainstorming sessions, networking, or recharging creative energies.

AlMadani emphasises the importance of fostering a public, collaborative space: "We wanted to offer more than just a workspace. Our goal is to provide a space where people can connect with mentors, collaborate with like-minded individuals, and access the resources they need to succeed."

At INDEX Media's CMYK, innovation is not only encouraged but celebrated, positioning it as a driving force in shaping the future of entrepreneurship and creativity, where the possibilities are truly endless.