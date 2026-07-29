Including Atlantis The Palm, Conrad: 237 Dubai hotels win sustainability stamp

Dubai’s tourism entity has recognised 237 for their outstanding commitment to sustainability and responsible hospitality practices, marking a 55 per cent increase from 153 hotels in the last cycle.

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) awarded these hotels with the Dubai Sustainable Tourism (DST) stamp, now in its third cycle, and includes 22 Gold tiers, 92 Silver, and 123 Bronze.

The Gold tier hotels include Al Habtoor Palace, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, Atlantis The Palm, Atlantis The Royal, Conrad Dubai, and many others.

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Recognising hotels for their sustainability

The DST stamp was launched in July 2023 to recognise those hotels that demonstrate exceptional commitment to sustainable practices. Hotels are evaluated against a comprehensive set of 19 requirements, covering areas such as energy efficiency, water conservation, waste management, and staff engagement.

This also gives tourists and residents alike the chance to understand how sustainable and responsible a hotel is before booking. DET said that hotels that were not recognised in this third cycle are encouraged to build on their progress and participate in future editions, as the DST Stamp programme is an ongoing initiative.

The stamp forms part of DET's wider sustainability strategy to accelerate the tourism sector's transition towards a low-carbon, resource-efficient future. DET is also supporting hotels with practical tools such as the Carbon Calculator, which enables hotels to track and reduce emissions while identifying cost savings, and the Dubai Sustainable Tourism course on the Dubai Way platform, delivered by the Dubai College of Tourism to build sector-wide expertise.

“The strong increase in the number of hotels meeting the criteria for recognition in this latest cycle of the Dubai DST Stamp shows the commitment at which Dubai’s hospitality sector is embedding sustainability into everyday operations,” Yousuf Lootah, CEO of Corporate Strategy and Performance at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Head of the DET Environmental Sustainability and Social Responsibility Committee, said.

He added, “The continued success of this initiative and the commitment to meeting DET’s 19 Sustainability Requirements also reflects the power of collaborative efforts across the public and private sectors, which continue to propel growth across the wider hospitality sector. We congratulate the latest certified hotels and encourage every hotel in Dubai, whether recognised this year or not, to continue to embrace a culture of sustainability."