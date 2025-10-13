Inception and Bain & Company announce strategic collaboration 

Inception, a G42 company and the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific products and enterprise solutions, on Monday announced a strategic collaboration with Bain & Company to bring productized, enterprise-grade AI solutions in financial services to clients worldwide.

The collaboration combines Inception’s applied-AI product development and Bain’s global advisory leadership and transformation experience to help organizations deploy AI safely and at scale. (In)Alpha, an AI-native product for financial investors, will be among the first solutions that will benefit from the partnership, with an initial focus on investment workflows and broader enterprise applications to follow.

Together, the firms will pair Inception’s AI product capabilities with Bain’s industry expertise to deliver secure, governed AI capabilities that augment teams, reduce manual effort, and surface decision-grade insights across core business processes. (In)Alpha exemplifies this approach and will be offered alongside additional applied-AI modules over time.

The announcement comes as Inception showcases (In)Alpha alongside its AI innovations at GITEX Global 2025. Located within the G42 District in Hall 6 and at the Government Hall in Hall 18, under the theme “Authentic Intelligence. Real Impact”.

Ashish Koshy, CEO, Inception, said, “Our partnership with Bain & Company reflects the UAE’s emergence as a center of gravity for AI innovation with global relevance. By pairing Bain’s deep investor expertise with Inception’s AI capabilities, we are bringing together two complementary strengths to transform how financial investors source, evaluate, and manage opportunities. This partnership demonstrates the practical value of AI and its ability to redefine decision-making at scale.”

Chuck Whitten, senior partner and global head of Bain Digital, Bain & Company, said: “(In)Alpha combines Bain’s investor experience, with an AI-native platform built to amplify, not replace, human expertise and accelerate decision-making across the investment lifecycle. Together with Inception, we’re helping investors move faster, govern with confidence, and raise the quality of their decisions.”

Dr. Florian Mueller, AIS EMEA Head, Bain & Company, said, “This partnership pairs Bain’s global capabilities with Inception’s UAE-born AI leadership and together signals the region’s next chapter in AI - locally rooted, globally relevant, and responsibly adopted. Our collaboration reinforces Bain’s commitment to the region and helps organizations modernize how they use data and AI: safely and at scale.”