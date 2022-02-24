in5 to launch dedicated space for investors

MMBL has been enabling entrepreneurs and business owners to generate sustainable income.
Business17 hours ago
Creating a global ecosystem for startups in the region will be incomplete without access to a regular stream of investments.
Towards this end, in5 has announced the launch of a dedicated space to accommodate angel investors, venture capitalists, and institutional investors at the heart of the in5 Tech centre in Dubai Internet City. The announcement was made at the Step 2022 Conference in Dubai, and is in line with in5’s mission to enhance the investment climate by boosting investor access to leading startups in its ecosystem.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, Majed Al Suwaidi, managing director of Dubai Media City, explained that there has been a “drastic change” in the startups and investments industry. “It is critical to understand that evolution is an ongoing process, and that we have to be a part of this evolution. We have witnessed a good number of investments happening here, and we have also seen a good number of people coming in from all over the world who are drawn to the vibrant startups space that we have here in Dubai.”
The fact remains that without investments, the ecosystem will not work, he stated. “So, we now have to ask ourselves what more we can do to help startups in the region. The announcement today is a natural extension of our plans to meet the needs of an ever evolving and maturing industry.”
The first-of-its-kind space will provide the growing volume of investors entering the UAE’s business ecosystem with a common meeting and working ground to engage with one another, as well as directly meeting with ambitious entrepreneurs at the heart of a thriving startup community. It will also enhance Dubai’s global status as an attractive destination for investment and entrepreneurs.
“A lot of transit investors are coming through Dubai,” Al Suwaidi said. “We want to sit with them and make sure that we can showcase the work that we are doing and make it easier for them to engage with the great companies that are coming out of the region. The startups that we are seeing today are much more structured, polished, and sophisticated, and this has caught the attention of a new kind of asset class that we want to see more of in the region. For us, it is important that we look at it from both a commercial and mandate point of view.”
At the end of 2021, in5 startups reached a new milestone by crossing the Dh1.4 billion investment mark, a testament to Dubai’s strong position and its enabling environment for promising investment opportunities. The direct investments came through venture capital and angel investors.
More than 500 businesses have been supported by the incubator since its inception, of which a quarter are led and managed by female entrepreneurs – this is nearly twice as high as the regional average of women-owned SMEs, according to the World Bank, and in line with international standards in places such as Australia, Europe, and North America.
Notable startups that successfully secured significant investments through the incubator include buy-now-pay-later platform tabby, which raised approximately Dh485 million in the last year; and sunglasses e-commerce company, Eyewa, which secured Dh77 million in total funding.
rohma@khaleejtimes.com
MMBL has been enabling entrepreneurs and business owners to generate sustainable income.
Business17 hours ago
Fintech was the leading industry across all emerging venture markets and the industry of choice for VC investments
Business19 hours ago
The SME economy is set to soar in 2022, and governments are responsible for playing perhaps the most crucial role in ensuring success for entrepreneurs and small business owners
Business20 hours ago
A decade of the Step Conference has showcased 1,224 startups, welcoming more than 30,000 attendees, over 1,200 speakers, and 252 established investors, and generating upwards of $500 million in funding for startups in Mena as well as other emerging markets
Business20 hours ago
Acquisition of a 70% stake in Arena Events Group PLC for a total consideration of Dh239.8 million or $65 million
Business20 hours ago
Saudi Arabia to set up 20,000 hospital beds and 224 health centres across the Kingdom in line with its Vision 2030 and the projects are worth SR48 (Dh46.99) billion
Business20 hours ago
Phase 1 commissioning of PHLNG in H2 with FSU storage. In Phase 2, two additional onshore storage tanks to follow in 2024.
Business1 day ago
The platform encompasses a suite of SaaS applications for maintenance and operational visibility, sustainability, and remote equipment performance monitoring.
Business1 day ago