In a first for the region, 5 UAE companies recruit 13+ students from Indian B-School Masters’ Union

Masters’ Union, an Indian new-age business school, has announced record-breaking placement outcomes for its Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Cohort of 2025 - led by unprecedented hiring momentum from the UAE.

In a major first, five UAE companies - including DP World, Careem, Sirius International Holding, IHC Abu Dhabi portfolio companies, and Puffy - conducted structured campus drives at Masters’ Union. Together, they recruited over 13 students for high-impact roles such as Chief of Staff, Strategy, Product, Venture Building and Growth, marking the UAE as the strongest global hiring destination for the cohort.

With an average annual compensation of Dh150,000 and the highest offer touching Dh575,000, Masters’ Union continues to rank among India’s highest-paying business schools. The top 25% of the cohort achieved an exceptional Dh224,000 average compensation.

The school secured 30 international offers, with a record-breaking $149,000 average annual compensation on purchasing power parity, and an average of Dh22,000 per month for roles based in Dubai - reaffirming the UAE’s position as the dominant international hiring hub for the Class of 2025.

To strengthen on-ground industry engagement, Masters’ Union has also established a full-time Dubai office staffed by a 5-member local team, dedicated to expanding employer partnerships across the UAE and the wider Gulf.

“Masters’ Union was founded to create a new generation of business leaders who combine entrepreneurial agility with global readiness. Our growing presence across the UAE and Middle East demonstrates that our graduates are not just finding jobs - they are creating meaningful impact across one of the world’s most exciting economic corridors,” said Pratham Mittal, Founder, Masters’ Union.

The placement season witnessed participation from 55 new marquee recruiters, including Meta, DP World, Careem, Bloomberg, EY, KPMG, American Express, Abdul Latif Jameel, Sirius International Holding, and key companies within the IHC Abu Dhabi portfolio.

The cohort also recorded four offers exceeding Dh33,000 per month - its highest number to date. Notably, over 90% of the class secured offers before the final term, reflecting the school’s strong industry credibility and its students’ job-readiness for global roles.

“This year’s outcomes demonstrate how Indian talent is fast becoming a strategic asset for the UAE and the broader Middle East. At Masters’ Union, we are preparing leaders who can enable digital, strategic, and economic transformation across global markets. Our vision is clear - to position Masters’ Union among the Top 10 global B-Schools by 2030,” said Manoj Kohli, Chairman to the Board of Governors & Former CEO, Bharti Airtel & Softbank.

In a defining milestone for India-UAE talent flows, Careem - the Dubai-based technology and mobility leader - opened its first office in India this year specifically to onboard Masters’ Union graduates. Two of its early hires for this new India hub came from the Class of 2025, signalling deepening cross-border talent integration.

“Our success this year is not just in numbers - it’s in the high-impact roles our students are stepping into across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For UAE employers, this represents a pipeline of globally trained, region-ready talent equipped to contribute from day one,” said Abhishek Kaul, Director - Global Corporate Engagements, Masters’ Union.

In another significant development, Masters’ Union conducted its first-ever onsite international campus drive in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Sirius International Holding. 14 students flew in for interviews, and 8 secured final placements, marking one of the most successful international recruitment initiatives in the institution’s history.

Masters’ Union’s industry-led curriculum - featuring practitioner-taught courses, live consulting projects, venture incubation, and corporate immersions - continues to draw global employers in consulting, finance, venture studios, technology, product management, and emerging sectors.

The school’s strong corporate network and experiential learning model position it as one of the fastest-growing global business schools and a leading talent partner for UAE-based organizations.