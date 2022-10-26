IMF chief wants central banks to keep raising rates to hit 'neutral' level

Dubai tops the region in Cultural Experience, which is one of the most fluid and difficult-to-quantify categories within the GCI
International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday that central banks should keep raising interest rates further to fight inflation until they hit a "neutral" level, though in most cases they have not reached this point.
Speaking to Reuters in Berlin a day before the European Central Bank is widely expected to raise rates by 75 basis points, the fund's managing director said it would take until 2024 for the positive effect of central banks raising rates globally to be felt.
The ECB had for months said that its first step will be to raise rates to a neutral setting, where it was neither driving nor restricting growth, but some policymakers are now advocating more aggressive action, saying the ECB should go further to tame inflationary pressures.
"At this point we look for getting to a neutral mode, and in most places we are not quite yet there," Georgieva said in an interview.
Central banks have to bring rates up because "when inflation runs high, that undermines growth, it hits the poorest parts of the population the hardest."
Recent rate hikes by the ECB have come against the backdrop of a deteriorating economic outlook and inflation that hit 9.9% in the euro zone in September, driven by soaring food and energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Asked how long she expected central banks to keep raising rates, Georgieva said the IMF projected that "by 2024 to get to a point when central banks are seeing the impact of their actions".
"The benefits would come but they are not instantaneous, this requires some patience in society," she added.
Dubai tops the region in Cultural Experience, which is one of the most fluid and difficult-to-quantify categories within the GCI
Director-General says rules are now well out of date, with climate change and rapid population growth contributing to food security concerns
Pre-tax profit fell by $2.3 billion to $3.1 billion on year while net profit dropped 46 percent to $1.91 billion
Trading volumes between bitcoin and sterling jumped 233% in September overall from the month before
Europe could need as much as 200 gigawatts of storage capacity by 2030 if it is to meet its renewable energy targets
Rising US interest rates may lead to 14% drop in handset output
On a quarterly 2022 basis, Dubai ports operator handled 20.1 million TEU, up 1.5% year-on-year
New payment method will accelerate crypto adoption in the region by enabling customers to make payments across Mastercard’s network