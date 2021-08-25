IID wins ‘Best Global Digital Transformation Initiative for Investors 2021’ award
The award’s judging committee recognised the role and the efforts of the teams involved in launching the first unified digital platform for establishing a business in Dubai.
Invest in Dubai (IID), the integrated digital business set-up platform, has won the ‘Best Global Digital Transformation Initiative for Investors 2021’ award from the World Economic Magazine.
The World Economic Magazine Inc. Award, which honours institutions, companies and thought leaders who provide innovative solutions in the financial sector, comes in recognition of the efforts made by the Government of Dubai in designing smart solutions for businesses. The achievement strengthens the emirate’s position as a leading global investment destination.
Launched by Digital Dubai — a Dubai government department mandated to drive the city’s smart and digital transformation — in February 2021, ‘Invest in Dubai’ offers a unique business set-up experience backed by Dubai’s advanced smart solutions. IID was developed in partnership with Dubai Economy (Department of Economic Development- Government of Dubai), under the supervision of the General-Secretariat of the Dubai Executive Council, and other local and federal entities.
Sami Al Qamzi, director-general of Dubai Economy, said: ‘Invest in Dubai’ was launched as part of Dubai’s vision to become a global centre for business and investment. As an integrated platform, the project reflects the collaborative efforts of Dubai government entities in simplifying the process of doing business in the emirate and driving the smart transformation of the economy. We are delighted to see that this innovative platform and the benefits it offers to investors worldwide is being recognised globally.”
The largest one-stop-shop platform of its kind, ‘Invest in Dubai’ enables investors to obtain trade licenses and launch their business in a matter of minutes. Powered by advanced technology, IID offers a seamless, integrated, and customer-centered digital process that allows users to save time and effort, sparing them the need to visit service centres and reduce the paperwork required to establish companies.
Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, director-general of Digital Dubai, said: “Everyone at Digital Dubai is delighted that the ‘Invest in Dubai’ platform was awarded the by the World Economic Magazine. This achievement, made in close collaboration with our partners at the Department of Economic Development and the General-Secretariat of the Dubai Executive Council, adds to our track record of success in designing innovative digital services and solutions that cover all aspects of life in Dubai.” — business@khaleejtimes.com
