IHC’s Q1 profit doubles to Dh8.2 billion on higher investment income

Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company, a major investment powerhouse, recorded a 98.5 per cent increase in its profit after tax, rising to Dh8.2 billion in the first quarter of 2026. Its revenue stood at Dh31.4 billion, which is a 33.2 per cent jump year-on-year.

By the end of the quarter, IHC’s total assets stood at Dh445.3 billion, compared to Dh428.6 billion at the end of 2025. Total Equity stood at Dh249.1 billion, while Cash and Bank Balances remained strong at Dh74.7 billion.

Moreover, Earnings Per Share rose to Dh2.32, up 246.3 per cent year-on-year.

This strong financial performance was supported by broad-based contributions across core segments, margin expansion, continued portfolio optimization, a resilient balance sheet and a strong liquidity position.

Total Debt increased to Dh94.8 billion, reflecting funding to support growth initiatives, while the Group maintained a Quick Ratio of 2.7x.

IHC saw revenue growth across multiple segments, with real estate and construction contributing the most at Dh10.8 billion. Marine and dredging delivered Dh6.9 billion in Revenue, while energy and mining contributed Dh5.4 billion.

Hospitality and leisure, services and other segments, food, financial services, and technology recorded Dh2.7 billion, Dh1.7 billion, Dh1.6 billion, Dh1.3 billion, and Dh1 billion, respectively.

The holding company also expanded its acquisitions and landmark transactions, including a collaboration with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to mobilize global capital and support investments across emerging markets.

IHC also completed the acquisition of a 26.7 per cent stake in India-based Sammaan Capital for $600 million.

Syed Basar Shueb, the CEO of IHC, said that Q1 marked a strong start to the year thanks to the continued execution of the company’s strategy to scale high-performing platforms and optimise capital allocation across the portfolio.

“We continue to recycle capital into high-conviction opportunities, expand our global footprint, and accelerate the transformation of our platforms into globally competitive businesses. With a disciplined approach and strong liquidity, we are well-positioned to sustain momentum and deliver long-term shareholder value,” he added.