IHC’s H1 profits jump 195% to Dh26.2 billion, helped by investment income

Abu Dhabi-based global investment company IHC on Wednesday said profit after tax reached Dh26.2 billion during the first half of 2026, compared with Dh8.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, an increase of 195.6 per cent, helped by growth across different verticals and investment income generated within the financial services segment.

Total assets increased by 9.6 per cent to Dh469.7 billion, while total equity rose by 7.0 per cent to Dh268.3 billion. Owner’s equity increased by 8.6 per cent to Dh165.9 billion.

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Cash and bank balances stood at Dh72.9 billion at the end of June 2026.

Total debt increased to Dh99.8 billion, reflecting financing raised to support the Group’s investment programme, including two $1 billion hybrid-note issuances. During the period, IHC deployed approximately Dh14 billion into associates, joint ventures, financial assets and real-estate properties.

“Our first-half results reflect the sustained efforts of our teams and portfolio companies, as well as investment decisions made over a number of years. We are encouraged by the growth achieved across several of our operating sectors and by the continued development of IHC’s international investment platform. The increase in profit also reflects the nature of IHC’s business model as an investment holding company, where returns are generated through a combination of operating performance, disciplined capital allocation and active portfolio management,” said Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC.

“Our priority is not growth for its own sake. It is to deploy capital selectively into businesses and partnerships where IHC can contribute capabilities, create sustainable value and support the economic priorities of the markets in which we operate. We remain grateful to our shareholders, partners and employees for their continued trust and contribution,” he added.

In June 2026, IHC commenced the first Dh1.8 billion tranche of its second Dh5 billion share-buyback programme.

The programme forms part of the Group’s broader capital-allocation approach, which seeks to balance investment in future growth, balance-sheet resilience and the creation of sustainable value for shareholders.

The company said it entered the second half of 2026 with a diversified portfolio, substantial liquidity and an expanding international investment platform. The group, it said, will remain selective in deploying capital, with an emphasis on businesses and sectors where it has high conviction, access to capable management teams and a clear pathway to sustainable value creation.

IHC will also continue to focus on strengthening portfolio-company performance, improving capital efficiency and developing Dynamic Value Networks that connect the Group’s capital, capabilities and operating expertise. While the external environment remains subject to geopolitical, inflationary and financial-market uncertainty, IHC believes its diversification and balance-sheet flexibility provide a strong foundation from which to manage risks and pursue opportunities responsibly, said the statement.