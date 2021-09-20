IHC’s Emirates Stallions Group awarded 3-year contract by Abu Dhabi City Municipality
Emirates Stallions Group (ESG), a listed company on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, and a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has announced that it has been awarded a 3-year landscaping contract for the Corniche Road in Abu Dhabi by the Abu Dhabi City Municipality.
The contract will see ESG’s strong landscaping arm, Gulf Dunes Landscaping & Agricultural Services, support and execute the operations and maintenance of landscaping at the Corniche Road, from Emirates Palace hotel to Zayed Port, which spans 600,000sqm and 250,000sqm of soft and hard landscape respectively. This is one of the largest public municipality projects of its type in Abu Dhabi.
Kayed Khorma, CEO of ESG, said: “We have one of the strongest and most well-known landscaping businesses in the UAE, and we are pleased to have been awarded such a large-scale public municipality project by the Abu Dhabi City Municipality. We have over 15 years of experience of working with local governments and private entities and we take great pride in ensuring every project is delivered to the exacting specifications set out by our clients. We are also witnessing an acceleration within the landscape markets and our operations are primed for growth and diversification in the mid-term.”
ESG’s landscaping division offers a broad range of services that include landscape maintenance, landscape and irrigation installation and repair. The company specializes in large-scale projects for local governments and private entities and has delivered on projects including the new Intercontinental Abu Dhabi (Grand Marina- Bateen), Qasr Al Watan, and the south mainland area of the Abu Dhabi to Dubai Highway over the last ten years.
Established in 2008, Emirates Stallions Group has grown rapidly as a business dedicated to construction, development, and management of real estate, as well as a service provider. The company, which is present in 20 markets, had assets of Dh537 million as of the end of Q1 2021 and over 3,000 employees.
