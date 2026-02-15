IHC profit jumps 35% on aggressive dealmaking in 2025

Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC) delivered a strong set of audited financial results for 2025, with revenue and profit surging on the back of aggressive dealmaking, disciplined capital allocation and sustained momentum across its diversified global portfolio.

The investment giant reported revenue of Dh111.4 billion for the year ended December 31, up 29.1 per cent year-on-year, while profit after tax climbed 35.1 per cent to Dh34.7 billion, underscoring its growing scale as one of the region’s most active investor-operators. Earnings per share rose 38.1 per cent to Dh9.93 and return on equity improved to 15.2 per cent, reflecting stronger profitability and capital efficiency.

Total assets reached Dh428.6 billion at the end of 2025, up 6.7 per cent from a year earlier, driven by portfolio consolidation and targeted investments. Cash and bank balances rose sharply by 35.6 per cent to Dh74.9 billion, highlighting strong liquidity and balance-sheet resilience as the group continued to pursue expansion across global markets.

The results reflect sustained growth across IHC’s core operating segments and its strategy of translating scale into profitability through acquisitions, capital recycling and international expansion. Real estate and construction remained the largest contributor, generating Dh44.2 billion in revenue on the back of robust development sales and strong demand across key markets. Marine and dredging operations delivered Dh30.2 billion, supported by NMDC Group’s expanding project pipeline and overseas activities.

Energy and mining activities contributed Dh8.3 billion, while hospitality and leisure brought in Dh7.6 billion as the group expanded its regional and international asset base. The food segment generated Dh5.6 billion through strategic acquisitions and vertical integration across poultry and agriculture. Technology and financial services together added more than Dh8 billion, reflecting continued diversification into digital and financial platforms, while services and other segments contributed Dh8.7 billion across education, healthcare and communications.

Chairman Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the performance underscored IHC’s disciplined approach to building scalable global platforms and allocating capital into high-conviction sectors. He said the group would continue leveraging technology and artificial intelligence to enhance competitiveness and execution while building long-term value in a rapidly changing global economic environment.

Chief executive Syed Basar Shueb described 2025 as a year of execution across the portfolio, with strong growth across key metrics driven by improved operating performance and capital efficiency. He said capital recycling remained central to the group’s strategy, allowing IHC to exit mature investments while concentrating resources on high-growth businesses with long-term competitiveness.

The year was marked by a series of high-profile transactions and strategic expansions that reinforced IHC’s global footprint. Among the most notable developments was the launch of AI-native reinsurance platform RIQ in partnership with BlackRock and Lunate, backed by more than $1 billion in equity and targeting over $10 billion in liabilities. IHC also announced the merger of flagship platforms 2PointZero, Multiply Group and Ghitha Holding into a next-generation investment powerhouse valued at around Dh120 billion.

The company completed a record divestment of its 42.59 per cent stake in Modon Holding, entered Pakistan’s financial sector through the acquisition of First Women Bank, and agreed to invest $1 billion in India’s Sammaan Capital. It also expanded in financial services with the acquisition of a majority stake in Reem Finance and strengthened its global reach through investments spanning European retail, African renewables and strategic metals.

Following the year-end, IHC continued to deepen partnerships and expand globally, including collaborations with IFZA, the US International Development Finance Corporation and Global Citizen, as well as the launch of a UAE dirham-backed stablecoin in partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Sirius after regulatory approval.

With strong liquidity, a diversified portfolio and a steady pipeline of investments and partnerships, IHC said it remains focused on disciplined capital deployment, platform consolidation and global expansion, positioning itself to deliver sustained long-term value for shareholders while strengthening its role as a globally relevant investment powerhouse.