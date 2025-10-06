IHC invests $1b in India’s Sammaan Capital to tap NBFC growth story

Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC) has announced a landmark investment of $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) in Sammaan Capital Limited, one of India’s largest non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), in a move that deepens the UAE-based conglomerate’s strategic presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

The investment, which marks one of the largest cross-border capital inflows from the UAE into India’s financial services sector, underscores IHC’s long-term confidence in India’s expanding credit market and its commitment to supporting inclusive, innovation-led growth. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals from the Reserve Bank of India and the Competition Commission of India.

Sammaan Capital, a listed entity on both the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India, has built a strong franchise in the mortgage lending space, catering to middle-income households and small entrepreneurs. With 220 branches in 150 cities and a workforce of over 4,400 employees, the company plays a critical role in advancing financial inclusion and boosting home ownership across India’s growing urban and semi-urban landscape.

India’s NBFC sector has been instrumental in bridging the financing gap left by traditional banks, particularly for individuals and small businesses lacking access to formal credit. The segment has grown at a compounded rate of more than 11 per cent annually over the past decade, emerging as a key enabler of India’s goal of becoming a $5-trillion economy. The IMF recently projected India to maintain a growth rate of nearly 6.5 per cent in 2025, reinforcing the country’s appeal to long-term institutional investors such as IHC.

“This $1 billion investment reflects our conviction in India’s financial ecosystem and its immense potential to create inclusive prosperity,” said Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC. “India represents a core strategic market for us, and we have been impressed by Sammaan Capital’s leadership in enabling home ownership and empowering small businesses. We look forward to supporting the company’s next phase of development, including the adoption of AI to enhance credit assessment and digital lending solutions.”

Gagan Banga, CEO and Managing Director of Sammaan Capital, described IHC’s investment as “transformational,” noting that it would unlock new growth opportunities. “Joining the IHC Group opens new horizons for us. The alignment in our aspirations is deeply encouraging, and we believe our experienced and dynamic team will drive the next phase of growth with renewed energy and purpose,” he said.

The partnership marks IHC’s latest major expansion into Asia and reflects the growing economic and investment ties between the UAE and India. Over the past few years, IHC has rapidly diversified its global portfolio, with a market capitalization of Dh881.6 billion ($239.9 billion) and interests spanning financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and asset management.

Analysts said IHC’s investment comes at an inflection point for India’s NBFC sector, which is benefiting from robust demand for retail credit, improved regulatory oversight by the Reserve Bank of India, and strong capital inflows. NBFCs today account for nearly one-fourth of total lending in India’s financial system, with significant exposure to housing, vehicle finance, and small business loans.

Sammaan Capital has helped over 680,000 Indian families purchase homes, disbursing $19 billion in mortgage loans and $9.5 billion in loans to small enterprises over the past 25 years. The partnership with IHC is expected to accelerate its digitization drive and strengthen its capital base, positioning it to scale lending operations and develop next-generation financial products.

The deal also aligns with the UAE’s strategic ambition to expand its investment footprint in India, one of its largest trading partners, and to play a role in the country’s financial inclusion journey. By investing in a key NBFC, IHC is betting on India’s growing middle class, its digital transformation, and the rapid formalization of its economy — a long-term growth story that continues to attract global investors.

With this milestone transaction, IHC has reinforced its position as one of the world’s most active sovereign-backed investment powerhouses, while Sammaan Capital gains a global partner capable of propelling it into a new era of scale, technology adoption, and sustainable growth.