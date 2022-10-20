IHC launches Dh7.7b bid to buy a minimum 25% stake in Colombia's Grupo Nutresa

The bid launched through IHC Capital follows the formal approval for the deal from the Colombian Superintendency of Finance

The move comes as part of IHC's long-term investment and development plan in South America, selecting Colombia for the site of its new base in the Latin continent. — Reuters

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 3:36 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 6:18 PM

International Holding Company (IHC) has officially received the authorisation from the Colombian Superintendency of Finance to its subsidiary IHC Capital Holding to launch a tender offer of approximately Dh7.7 billion ($2.1 billion) for Colombian food-processing conglomerate Grupo Nutresa.

The move comes as part of IHC's long-term investment and development plan in South America, selecting Colombia for the site of its new base in the Latin continent. Pursuant to this authorisation IHC Capital Holding LLC launched on Thursday, a tender offer to acquire, a minimum of 25 per cent and a maximum of 31.25 per cent of the shareholding in Grupo Nutresa, headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

“The process has been smooth and entirely transparent. We are delighted that we have received the authority’s confirmation to launch our tender, we will continue to work with the local authority over the coming weeks as this is still a work in progress, and the results of the tender will be known by the end of the acceptance period of the tender offer, November 18, 2022,” said Ahmad Ibrahim, IHC’s head of Marketing and Corporate Communication.

Last year, the food-processing company was acknowledged as the most sustainable food company in the world, according to the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices consist of indicators that aggregate the companies with the best economic, social, and environmental performances, which is in line with International Holding Company's sustainability future vision.

The ranking is run by S&P Global Ratings, one of the most important credit rating agencies globally, along with Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings.

