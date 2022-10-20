IHC launches Dh7.7b bid to buy a minimum 25% stake in Colombia's Grupo Nutresa

Tesla chief says he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that Tesla needed to cut about 10 per cent of staff
International Holding Company (IHC) has officially received the authorisation from the Colombian Superintendency of Finance to its subsidiary IHC Capital Holding to launch a tender offer of approximately Dh7.7 billion ($2.1 billion) for Colombian food-processing conglomerate Grupo Nutresa.
The move comes as part of IHC's long-term investment and development plan in South America, selecting Colombia for the site of its new base in the Latin continent. Pursuant to this authorisation IHC Capital Holding LLC launched on Thursday, a tender offer to acquire, a minimum of 25 per cent and a maximum of 31.25 per cent of the shareholding in Grupo Nutresa, headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.
“The process has been smooth and entirely transparent. We are delighted that we have received the authority’s confirmation to launch our tender, we will continue to work with the local authority over the coming weeks as this is still a work in progress, and the results of the tender will be known by the end of the acceptance period of the tender offer, November 18, 2022,” said Ahmad Ibrahim, IHC’s head of Marketing and Corporate Communication.
Last year, the food-processing company was acknowledged as the most sustainable food company in the world, according to the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices consist of indicators that aggregate the companies with the best economic, social, and environmental performances, which is in line with International Holding Company's sustainability future vision.
The ranking is run by S&P Global Ratings, one of the most important credit rating agencies globally, along with Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings.
Public sector net borrowing stood at £20 billion, the second-largest September level on record, as decades-high inflation sees interest on debt repayments balloon
European stocks fell while Wall Street went from red to green after the open as investors weighed fresh company earnings and rising bond yields
The California-based company’s Android mobile operating system is by far the dominant player in India and is run on 95 per cent of all the country’s smartphones, according to research agency Counterpoint
Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett emailed employees on Thursday saying the company does not plan layoffs, according to a source who viewed the email
Prince Abdulaziz and his Chinese counterpart agreed to continue cooperation efforts to maintain stability in oil markets
The gain was supported by a rise in institutional and individual investors on the exchange, a trading uptick on ADX’s fast-growing ETF market, new listings and the introduction of an index created in partnership with FTSE Russell