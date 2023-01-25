IHC considering bid for stake in Adani Enterprise

Dubai Investments and Millennium Hotels & Resorts will collaborate to launch the project on Danah Bay, Ras Al Khaimah; The hotel’s unique design offers uninterrupted sea views with exclusive beach access for guests and visitors
The UAE conglomerate International Holding Company is considering bidding for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises’ 200 billion rupee ($2.45 billion) follow-on sale of shares that began on Wednesday, the company’s spokesman said.
“IHC is considering the opportunity of bidding for stock purchase in the Adani Enterprise FPO (follow-on public offer); however, should anything materialise, IHC will inform the market as per the governance rules and regulations,” IHC spokesman Ahmad Ibrahim told Reuters.
Bloomberg News earlier reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that IHC was among bidders for the FPO, along with sovereign funds Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala, as well as BNP Paribas. — Reuters
Dubai Investments and Millennium Hotels & Resorts will collaborate to launch the project on Danah Bay, Ras Al Khaimah; The hotel’s unique design offers uninterrupted sea views with exclusive beach access for guests and visitors
Danube recently announced that its Dh550 million project Elitz on the said plots has been sold out and is expected to be handed over by December 2025
Foreign investors are keen to be part of UAE’s success story by relocating their business to the emirate
The Export-Import Bank of China has offered Sri Lanka a two-year moratorium on its debt and said it will support the country’s efforts to secure a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund
Speakers at the India-UAE Partnership summit shed light on how the historic trade deal has paved the way for a remarkable growth story
As a percentage of total Bitcoin supply, wallet addresses holding under 10 Bitcoin now own 17.4 per cent, up from 14.4 per cent a year ago
Leadership quadrant awards recognition for being on par with global counterparts
The emirate’s bourses attracted six listings in terms of equity and 31 fixed-income entities last year