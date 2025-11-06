  • search in Khaleej Times
IHC confirms it is not planning to sell its stake in Aldar Properties

The reaffirmation underscores IHC’s long-term confidence in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector

Published: Thu 6 Nov 2025, 7:59 PM

IHC, the global investment company focused on building dynamic value networks, on Thursday reaffirmed that it does not intend to pursue the sale of its shareholding in Aldar Properties PJSC.

IHC currently holds a majority stake in Aldar Properties through its Group companies. The company emphasized that Aldar remains a strategic long-term investment within its diversified portfolio, reflecting IHC’s continued confidence in Abu Dhabi’s growing and resilient real estate sector.

Whilst IHC remains committed to its broader portfolio optimization and divestment strategy, the company confirmed that it is not selling its stake in Aldar Properties.

Aldar Properties has been at the forefront of Abu Dhabi’s real estate development, driving innovation, sustainability, and urban transformation across the emirate. As one of the region’s most influential property developers, Aldar continues to deliver exceptional value to shareholders and support the UAE’s broader economic diversification agenda.

Syed Basar Shueb, CEO of IHC, commented: “We remain committed to supporting Aldar as it continues to shape Abu Dhabi’s real estate landscape and drive sustainable development across the UAE.”

This reaffirmation reflects IHC’s long-term investment philosophy and strategic focus on sectors that contribute meaningfully to national growth and diversification. The company maintains a disciplined approach to capital allocation, focusing on value creation and sustainable expansion across its global portfolio.