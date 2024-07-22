IGP Middle East unveils series of innovative practices

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 9:39 PM

IGP Middle East, an international gifts platform is launching a series of measures into its supply chain to ensure the long-term health of the planet, supporting a range of environmental initiatives in the process.

IGP Middle East continuously monitors and strives to reduce its carbon footprint across all products by utilising eco-friendly packaging materials and optimising transportation, warehousing, and distribution processes. Leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), IGP Middle East has reduced carbon emissions and minimised kilometres travelled through route optimisation while the company has also used historical data to reassess its infrastructure, adapting dark stores to meet demand while further cutting down carbon emissions.

Since its inception, the company has trained over 10,000 farmers and standardised growing, conditioning, and transportation processes, including temperature-controlled movement of flowers. IGP Middle East was the first to introduce flower food with bouquets, requiring consumers to add it on alternate days with this innovation ensuring a minimum of five-day freshness for all flowers, driving consumer satisfaction and setting a new industry standard.

Over 10,000 artisans and growers have been uplifted through these initiatives, helping to localise a category that once relied heavily on expensive imports. A remarkable success of this support is the cultivation of exotic, high-quality flower varieties by local growers, reducing dependency on exports and fostering a sustainable agricultural ecosystem.

As the company continues to innovate and support its community, it sets a benchmark for sustainability and product excellence in the gifting industry. Boasting a meticulously curated collection that features festival merchandise, gifts, fresh flowers, cakes, plants, gourmet foods, and personalised products for all occasions and festivals, IGP serves customers across the globe and delivering to more than 150+ countries.

IGP Middle East has offices in India, Singapore, and Dubai.