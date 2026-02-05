iFX EXPO Dubai 2026: Two days that shape the online trading year ahead

With 10k+ attendees, 200+ exhibitors, and 150+ speakers, the expo remains the region’s leading marketplace for online trading professionals

Partner Content Share:











As iFX EXPO Dubai 2026 approaches, the global online trading community is preparing to gather once again for one of the industry’s most important annual events. With 10k+ attendees, 200+ exhibitors, and 150+ speakers, the expo remains the region’s leading marketplace for online trading professionals.

Hosted at Dubai World Trade Centre, Za'abeel Halls 5–6, iFX EXPO Dubai brings together brokers, prop firms, affiliates, traders, technology, liquidity, and payment service providers from over 130 countries. This year, the experience expands further with the launch of the Trading Festival, running alongside the expo and creating a complete industry campus for traders.

The event starts with a warm welcome party on the February 10, 2026, at Bla Bla Dubai.

Expo Day 1 (11 February): The industry meets

Expo Day 1 marks the opening of the exhibition floor, where 200+ exhibitors present their solutions including Pepperstone, Mega Fusion, Exness, Tattvam, B2Broker, and more. For exhibitors, the value is access to vetted, decision-making professionals. For attendees, it is the ability to compare solutions and identify partners in one place.

The Trading Festival will feature unique hands-on experiences such as the Trading Cup, a live competition, and the Investing Lab, where traders can test platforms directly, while the Mastery Hub and the Traders Arena will feature expert panels and keynotes.



Meanwhile, at iFX EXPO Dubai, the Speaker Hall will host its own panels. Both events will feature speakers from organisations such as H.H. The Ruler’s Court of Dubai, the MENA Fintech Association, Deutsche Bank, Exness, Vara, the Middle East Stablecoin Association (MESA), and Emirates Gold.

Expo Day 2 (12 February): More deals, more opportunity

Expo Day 2 is designed to pick up where you left. Attendees return to finalise agreements and explore additional partnerships. The second day ensures no momentum is lost.

The conference programme continues with speakers from more leading firms, covering growth strategies, affiliate and IB models, market expansion, performance insights, and operational efficiency.

Final call to register

With iFX EXPO Dubai 2026 now being in a few days, this is the final opportunity to register. Online registration provides access to the full exhibition, conference sessions, networking events, and the Trading Festival experience, while allowing attendees to skip on-site queues.

For anyone serious about growth in online trading, this event is simply unmissable.