iFX EXPO Dubai 2026 starts today

A packed expo floor, a knowledge-rich agenda, and a hands-on trading experience at The Trading Festival, happening alongside iFX EXPO Dubai await

iFX EXPO Dubai has established itself over the years as the main meeting point for the entire online trading and fintech communities. It is where business decisions are made and deals are sealed.

As Dubai cements its position as a leading hub for online trading and fintech innovation in the MENA region, iFX EXPO Dubai 2026 serves as the gateway for professionals and companies looking to grow and expand their presence across the region.

With 10,000+ visitors in attendance, 200+ exhibitors, and 150+ speakers, this year’s expo is bound to offer a completely new event experience. The expo floor at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Za’abeel Halls 5 and 6 will be packed with vetted professionals, groundbreaking product demos, and networking opportunities across brokerage, liquidity providers, fintech, payment service providers, prop firms, and trading platforms.

Well-known names like Exness, Vantage, Pepperstone, IC Funded, and Tattvam will showcase the latest and most innovative offerings alongside up-and-coming industry disruptors. Attendees can expect to meet industry leaders, forge strategic partnerships, and discover cutting-edge solutions that are shaping the future of trading.

The 2026 edition changes gears. iFX EXPO Dubai 2026 introduces The Trading Festival, a practical show focused on hands-on trading created especially for traders, which is set to take place alongside the expo.

This first-of-its-kind festival will feature the Mastery Hub, Investing Lab, Traders Arena, and the highly anticipated Trading Cup competition, offering education and interactive experiences for retail traders, as well as an opportunity to hone their skills.

Away from the buzz of the exhibition and trading floor, the iFX EXPO conference agenda will feature timely discussions on Web3, crypto, tokenization, and other transformative trends, with sessions tailored for brokers, traders, liquidity providers, and fintech professionals.

Speakers from Deutsche Bank, VARA, MENA Fintech Association, Middle East Stablecoin Association (MESA), and The Ruler's Court of Dubai will share invaluable insights.

The event officially kicks off today, with the Welcome Party starting at 7:30pm at Bla Bla Dubai, giving the distinguished attendees the perfect opportunity to connect in a more personal way before the expo officially opens its doors.

While the welcome party is a strictly B2B networking event, traders are welcome to join brokers and technology providers at the Expo and Trading Festival - where real trading happens.

Seize this unique opportunity and register today on-site and be where the industry comes together.