IFG owns the first BAUER BG45 in the UAE, setting a new industry benchmark

BAUER Maschinen GmbH, a global leader in specialist foundation engineering and construction machinery, has marked a significant milestone in the UAE and GCC with the delivery of the BAUER BG45 piling rig, one of the most powerful and versatile rigs in its class worldwide.

The official handover to International Foundation Group (IFG) took place on February 4 at a ceremony in Dubai, making this the first deployment of the BG45 in the UAE and further strengthening the long-standing relationship between BAUER Maschinen GmbH and IFG.

Founded by Dr Khalil Charif, IFG is widely recognized as one of the UAE’s and the region’s leading foundation engineering companies, known for delivering technically complex and large-scale projects across the GCC. IFG’s decision to invest in the BG45, alongside BAUER’s BTM 600 and CCFA systems, reflects its continued trust in BAUER’s engineering capability, reliability, and innovation.

“Our collaboration with BAUER reflects decades of trust and shared engineering values,” said Dr Khalil Charif, Founder of International Foundation Group (IFG). “The BG45 is a powerful and outstanding machine the first of its kind in the UAE and it will play a critical role in delivering our upcoming projects with precision, safety, and consistency.”

The BAUER BG45 is designed for demanding ground conditions and deep foundation works, combining high torque, precision control, and operational efficiency. Its arrival in the UAE enables IFG to take on increasingly complex projects across infrastructure, high-rise developments, and major urban construction.

“We consider ourselves a contractor of first choice,” Dr Charif added. “To remain there, we must work with the best. Today, more than 90 per cent of our equipment comes from BAUER. Their machines represent precision, robustness, and innovation, and together, we continue to push boundaries, particularly in challenging soil conditions.”

As the UAE construction sector continues to expand across infrastructure, mega projects, and urban development, both IFG and BAUER see strong long-term growth opportunities. “The market is evolving rapidly, and we are growing alongside it,” said Dr Charif. “We differentiate ourselves by adopting powerful and highly precise equipment, which is why our partnership with BAUER remains central to our strategy.”

The BG45 will be deployed on IFG’s most demanding sites, selected specifically for their challenging soil profiles and depth requirements, ensuring the rig’s capabilities are fully utilized where they matter most.

German engineering continues to play a defining role in heavy construction equipment, with BAUER’s machines recognized globally for accuracy, reliability, and innovation. Sustainability is also a key consideration, with the BAUER BG45 offering optimized fuel consumption, advanced safety features, and improved operational efficiency.

“Choosing BAUER means choosing high standards in safety, performance, and sustainability,” Dr Charif noted. “Machines like the BG45 contribute directly to more efficient operations and a reduced environmental impact.”

“Today is a moment of celebration,” Dr Charif concluded. “It reflects the trust, collaboration, and leadership built over many years and the long journey we still have ahead.”

BAUER also confirmed that it continues to develop electric and low-emission solutions globally, with fully electric equipment already operating in parts of Europe and expected to be introduced in the region as market readiness advances.

Shahram Houshmandfard, Managing Director - BAUER Equipment Gulf added that, “Absolutely. Different markets require different technological solutions. For several years now, we have been developing fully electric heavy equipment, with some of these machines already operational across Europe.

While the UAE and the wider GCC are only beginning this transition, the shift towards green technology is clearly underway. In the near future, fully electric machines will also become a reality in Dubai, marking a significant step forward in sustainable large-scale machine innovation.

BAUER has been active in the UAE for decades, supporting the foundations of landmark developments such as Burj Khalifa, Emirates Towers, Dubai International Airport, Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi, and Louvre Abu Dhabi. Its equipment continues to play a vital role in enabling some of the region’s most ambitious Iconic projects.