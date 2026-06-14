IFFCO's $2 billion debt crisis: 2 court rulings that could reshape a Dubai giant

Dubai-based food and consumer goods giant IFFCO is approaching a defining moment in its $2 billion debt crisis, with two critical developments expected in the coming weeks that will likely determine whether the company survives through a strategic rescue or is broken up through liquidation.

The first is the independent valuation and asset audit being prepared by FTI Consulting, the court-appointed provisional liquidator. The second is the anticipated court review and approval of any formal acquisition proposals that may emerge from prospective buyers, including reported interest from Emaar Properties founder Mohamed Alabbar and International Holding Company.

Together, these milestones will shape the future of one of the Gulf’s largest privately owned FMCG groups, whose portfolio includes iconic regional brands such as Noor edible oils, London Dairy ice cream and Tiffany confectionery products.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

More importantly, the proceedings are increasingly being viewed as a landmark test case for corporate restructuring, creditor rights and cross-border insolvency frameworks in the Gulf.

Valuation comes first

The most closely watched development is the expected submission of FTI Consulting’s independent valuation report to the courts in Singapore and the Isle of Man, where key IFFCO holding entities are incorporated.

The report is expected to provide the first court-recognised assessment of the company’s operating businesses, manufacturing assets, distribution infrastructure, intellectual property and brand portfolio. It will effectively establish the minimum value benchmark against which any restructuring proposal, acquisition offer or liquidation strategy will be assessed.

Legal and restructuring experts say the significance of the report cannot be overstated.

Dr Sunil Ambalavelil, chairman of Kaden Boriss and a leading legal consultant based in Dubai, described the case as one of the most important restructuring proceedings the region has seen in recent years.

“The IFFCO matter represents one of the most significant cross-border insolvency and restructuring proceedings in the region and is likely to serve as a critical test of modern corporate rescue mechanisms,” Dr Ambalavelil said.

“The independent valuation exercise will be central to determining whether the group’s enterprise value supports a restructuring or going-concern sale, as opposed to liquidation.”

That distinction is crucial because the valuation will effectively determine which path offers the best outcome for creditors.

If the report demonstrates that IFFCO’s enterprise value significantly exceeds its debt obligations, creditors are likely to favour a sale of the business as a going concern. Such an outcome would preserve the value embedded in the company’s brands, manufacturing footprint, supply chains and customer relationships.

Conversely, if the valuation falls short of expectations, support may shift towards a liquidation process aimed at maximising recoveries through individual asset disposals.

Strategic value intact

The report is also expected to influence the level of interest from strategic investors.

Founded in 1975, IFFCO has grown into a multinational consumer goods company operating in more than 50 countries. Despite its financial challenges, analysts believe its portfolio of well-established brands and extensive distribution network continues to hold considerable strategic value, particularly in a region where food security and supply-chain resilience have become national priorities.

The company’s manufacturing capabilities, regional reach and strong consumer brands remain attractive assets for investors seeking scale in the food and FMCG sectors.

Court approval crucial

The second major milestone will be equally important.

Should a structured acquisition proposal emerge, the provisional liquidators will be required to present it to the courts for approval. While media reports have pointed to interest from Alabbar and IHC, no binding transaction has been announced publicly yet.

Under insolvency law, however, any sale process must satisfy strict legal and procedural requirements.

“From a legal perspective, once a company becomes subject to court-supervised insolvency proceedings, any acquisition, transfer of control or disposal of material assets must be conducted through a transparent and court-sanctioned process under the supervision of the appointed insolvency practitioner or liquidator,” Dr Ambalavelil said.

“The objective is to maximise value for creditors and ensure compliance with the applicable statutory framework, creditor rights and the order of priority established under the relevant insolvency regime.”

In practical terms, court approval would transform preliminary expressions of interest into a structured bidding process governed by clearly defined rules.

Such a process would establish due diligence protocols, bidding deadlines, information-sharing requirements and procedures for evaluating competing offers. More importantly, it would provide lenders, investors and employees with confidence that any eventual transaction has legal certainty.

Race for IFFCO

Industry observers believe a competitive process could significantly enhance recoveries for creditors if multiple bidders emerge.

According to reports, Alabbar has explored acquiring the entire group, while IHC has examined options ranging from a full acquisition to purchasing selected assets. If more than one bidder participates, the resulting competition could push valuations well above the baseline established by the FTI report.

For creditors, a bidding contest would be the ideal outcome because it increases the likelihood of maximising value.

Rescue vs liquidation

Global restructuring experience consistently shows that integrated businesses command higher valuations than fragmented asset sales because buyers acquire established brands, manufacturing capacity, customer relationships and distribution networks rather than isolated assets.

A successful acquisition would preserve enterprise value while enabling lenders to recover a substantial portion — potentially most — of their outstanding claims. It would also minimise disruption for employees, suppliers and customers across multiple markets.

The alternative scenario is considerably less attractive.

If no acceptable acquisition proposal materialises after the valuation exercise and court-approved marketing process, the courts could move the company from provisional liquidation into full winding-up proceedings.

Under that scenario, liquidators would likely begin selling assets individually to maximise creditor recoveries. Noor, Tiffany and London Dairy could be sold separately, while factories, logistics operations and overseas subsidiaries could be auctioned independently.

Although such a strategy may still generate significant proceeds, it would effectively dismantle a corporate group built over five decades and could result in lower overall recoveries than a successful corporate rescue.

A regional precedent

According to Dr Ambalavelil, the implications extend far beyond the immediate interests of IFFCO’s lenders and shareholders.

“The matter raises important issues relating to creditor priority, corporate governance, fiduciary obligations, distressed M&A transactions and the recognition and coordination of cross-border insolvency proceedings,” he said.

“Viewed through the lens of UAE Federal Decree-Law No. 51 of 2023 on Financial Restructuring and Bankruptcy, the central legal question is whether the preservation of the business as a going concern would produce a better outcome for creditors than a liquidation process.”

He added that the eventual outcome could establish an important benchmark for future restructurings involving large family-owned businesses across the GCC.

“The outcome is likely to establish a significant precedent for future insolvency and restructuring cases involving large family-owned conglomerates across the GCC, particularly in circumstances where courts are required to balance business preservation, creditor recoveries and the broader objectives of the insolvency regime.”

That broader significance explains why the IFFCO proceedings are being closely watched by bankers, investors, regulators and legal experts throughout the region.

The coming weeks are therefore likely to prove decisive. The FTI valuation report will establish what IFFCO is truly worth. The courts will then determine how that value can best be realised through a transparent and competitive process.

Together, those two decisions will decide whether one of the Gulf’s most recognisable consumer goods groups secures a new owner and a fresh start — or becomes one of the largest corporate break-ups the region has witnessed in recent years.