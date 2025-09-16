IDP Study Abroad Expo brings 120 global universities to Abu Dhabi and Dubai

DP Education, a leading provider of international education services, will stage its flagship Study Abroad Expo in the UAE this month, hosting 105 institutions in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, 20 September at the InterContinental Abu Dhabi, and 120 in Dubai on Sunday, 21 September at the Grand Hyatt Dubai. Doors open from 3pm to 8pm on both days. The Expo gives families direct access to admissions guidance and programme details, as well as practical insights into student life in each destination—from campuses and accommodation to support services and post-study opportunities.

High-demand fields will be in focus—particularly Engineering, Business, Computer Science, Medicine and Law. As these programmes surge in the market, IDP is bringing top-ranked institutions from leading destinations to help students compare course structures and fees, explore scholarship opportunities, and understand application timelines ahead of the 2025/26 academic year.

“IDP is the first choice for international study because we combine scale with substance: tech-driven counselling and university matching, our FastLane tool that can accelerate offers from participating institutions, on-the-spot application support including UCAS services and selected fee waivers, and seamless access to IELTS testing and preparation. Having supported more than 900,000 international students globally, we’re committed to helping UAE-based students turn ambition into action at this year’s Expo. Change the narrative, transform your world relates to the outcomes we see when students find the right course in the right country,” said Rashi Bhattacharya, Area Director for the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Turkey and Kazakhstan at IDP Education.

Visitors follow a clear journey on arrival. After check-in, students meet IDP counsellors in the pre-counselling area to map options based on grades, budget and preferred destinations. They can then speak directly with university representatives to clarify entry requirements and intakes before finalising choices and—where documents are ready—submitting applications on the spot at the IDP application desk. The process is designed to consolidate discovery, advice and action within a single visit.

In a boost to local relevance and partnerships, a dedicated booth for the Hamdan bin Mohammed Scholarship Programme (HBM) will be featured prominently. Representatives will brief eligible Emirati students on the programme’s scope and benefits, including support for study at top global universities, living and travel assistance, leadership development pathways, and how to apply via approved channels. They will also outline key eligibility criteria and timelines so students and parents can plan next steps during the Expo itself.

Interactive sessions will run alongside the exhibition. An IELTS Masterclass will take place from 1.30pm to 2.30pm before doors open, offering practical guidance for test-takers. A dedicated Medicine Session is scheduled from 5pm to 6pm to explain medical-school pathways and prerequisites. IDP’s USA Premium Service will operate throughout for applicants targeting American universities.

On site, students will also find a Medicine Pavilion where medical schools and advisors outline entry routes, a Study in Dubai area for those considering options within the UAE, and UCAS application services supporting UK-bound students. Families are encouraged to bring academic transcripts, identification and any available test scores to enable faster on-site decisions.