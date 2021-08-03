IDB starts monitoring and self-evaluation programme for Abu Dhabi’s industrial sector

The programme focuses on all the eligible industrial facilities that hold production licences.

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) announces the activation of a monitoring and self-evaluation programme for the industrial facilities in Abu Dhabi, to encourage them to self-evaluate their processes with the help of their technical specialists; the step which aims to make these facilities self-sufficient.

The programme focuses on all the eligible industrial facilities that hold production licences and meet the accurate technical standards to support the evaluation of situations, mistakes, damages and objectively comply with scientific and practical methods. In addition to ensuring the integrity of the systems of those facilities and their compliance through an integrated cycle, the self-evaluation method works on correcting any limitations by submitting a report to the IDB’s technical team for review and approval.

Rashid Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, ADDED’s Undersecretary, stressed the importance of the programme for the industrial facilities in Abu Dhabi in implementing the legislations and regulations pertinent to industrial licensing. The programme will further assist the industrial facilities in being more aware of the environmental, health and safety standards, boosting industrial production and reducing the operational costs to promote the competitiveness and quality of its products.

Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Executive Director of Industrial Development Bureau, stated that the IDB’s technical team has set accurate technical standards for the selection of the industrial facilities that could join the programme.

The selection will depend on the industrial facility’s compliance with the technical and administrative requirements for the last three years. He also clarified that the 1st phase of the programme targets 20 industrial facilities of those complied to the standards: 18 facilities in Abu Dhabi and 2 facilities in Al Ain City. This step, in turn, helps enhance the efforts of self-evaluation in terms of compliance with the requirements and the applicable systems and contributes to promoting transparency with the private sector.

Al Mansoori pointed out that an intensive training programme was conducted for the concerned staff in the industrial facilities that meet the standards, as their responsibilities and duties were defined clearly by following up with the results of the monitoring processes and corrective actions. This ensures consistent accuracy in preparing technical reports in a manner that reflects the actual situation of the industrial facility, which then conducts the industrial evaluation by using the forms that are independently designed for this purpose.

IDB has set 6 key criteria for the industrial sector’s monitoring and self-evaluation programme which are: compliance with the terms and requirements of the industrial licence, adoption of approved systems for Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), installation of emergency systems, adherence to the use and update of the integrated systems for the management of hazardous materials, as well as to have a technical specialised cadre that enjoys sufficient technical experience within the Emirate, for not less than three years, and absence of major violations as a result of the technical audits practiced by the industrial facility in relation to customs exemptions and other related requirements.

— Wam