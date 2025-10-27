ICAP’s CFO conference in Dubai focuses on financial leadership through agility and innovation

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) brought together global finance visionaries, policymakers, and industry trailblazers at the 5th CFO Conference Middle East 2025 in Dubai, setting the stage for a powerful dialogue on the future of finance.

Under the theme “Quantum Leap: Agility & Competitive Edge,” the event — graced by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade — explored how agility, innovation, and sustainability are redefining financial leadership across borders. With over 500 top executives and thought leaders in attendance, the conference reaffirmed ICAP’s role as a driving force in shaping a resilient, technology-empowered, and globally connected finance community.

Al Zeyoudi delivered the keynote speech on “UAE and GCC’s Roadmap to Transformative Growth.” He outlined the UAE’s ambitious economic diversification strategy and shared insights on how the GCC is shaping a forward-looking ecosystem that promotes trade, sustainability, and innovation.

Saif Ullah, President ICAP, emphasized on ICAP’s ongoing commitment to fostering professional excellence and strengthening global connectivity within the finance community. He highlighted the vital role of CFOs in navigating disruption, driving innovation, and maintaining resilience in an increasingly complex business environment.

Khurram Schehzad, Advisor to the Finance Minister, Government of Pakistan, stressed the need for strategic financial agility and data-driven policymaking to strengthen Pakistan’s economic resilience and global competitiveness. He emphasized that collaboration between regulators, policymakers, and the corporate sector is essential to unlock sustainable growth and investor confidence.

Samiullah Siddiqui, Vice President ICAP, expressed profound gratitude to the distinguished speakers, sponsors, and delegates for making the conference a resounding success. He reaffirmed ICAP’s unwavering commitment to empowering finance professionals to navigate global transformations, foster innovation, and lead with agility, purpose, and integrity in an ever-evolving business landscape.

Jean Bouquot, President IFAC, delivered an inspiring address on “Shaping the Future of Finance Leadership: IFAC’s Vision for Upskilling CFOs.” He emphasized the global imperative for finance professionals to continually upskill and embrace technological transformation to remain relevant and impactful. Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, President SAFA, presented on “Driving Regional Synergy,” emphasizing collaboration among South Asian and Middle Eastern financial institutions to strengthen the regional accounting profession.

The first panel discussion of the day, “Rewiring Finance: Inclusive, Scalable, and Regionally Smart,” featured David Staples, Certified Board Director, GCC Board Directors Institute; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Al-Maghames, CEO, SOCPA; and Usman Khowaja, Partner Assurance, PwC Middle East. The panel was moderated by Hassan Moosa, Head of Finance, Ruya Community Islamic Bank L.L.C, and explored how finance functions can evolve to drive inclusive growth and strategic scalability in the GCC region.

A Fireside Chat on “Capital Market Agility: Building a Future-Ready Financial Ecosystem in the Middle East” featured Aymen Triki, Acting Chief Capital Markets Officer, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), and was moderated by Arshad Gadit, Global CEO, athGADLANG. The conversation provided deep insights into the evolution of capital markets and emerging opportunities for sustainable financial growth in the region.

The second panel, “Next-Gen Finance: Sustainable, Smart & Skilled,” featured Pieter Vos, GCC Head of Compliance, United Bank Limited (UBL); Naweed Lalani, Director Infrastructure and Audit Oversight, DFSA; and was moderated by Ms. Alexandra Lazar, Director EY UAE. The session delved into the integration of sustainability and technology in shaping the next generation of finance leaders.

Rashid Khursheed, Partner, PwC Middle East; Ms. Alaisha Dossa, Partner, Assurance, PwC Middle East; and Rehan Badar, Director, Sustainability Reporting and Assurance, PwC Middle East, delivered a presentation titled “Regulate. Report. Lead – From Compliance to Confidence.” The session emphasized the critical importance of ESG reporting and corporate transparency in fostering investor confidence and strengthening stakeholder trust.

The panel on “Accountancy Without Borders: Reimagining ICAP’s Education for Global Relevance,” featuring Muhammad Maqbool, Council Member ICAP; Farrukh Rehman, Council Member ICAP; and Rashid Masood, Senior Vice President, Mashreq Bank (Moderator). The discussion focused on evolving ICAP’s educational framework to align with global standards and emerging business needs.

The discussion titled “Banking Beyond Boundaries: Driving Agility in a Rapidly Evolving Financial Ecosystem” featured Aladdin Al Deesi, EVP – Head of Mashreq Gold & Distribution; and Humayun Sajjad, CEO, Mashreq Pakistan; moderated by Sheikh Muhammed Moeen, Finance Leader. The conversation explored how banks are harnessing agility, digital transformation, and innovation to stay competitive in today’s dynamic financial landscape.

The Power Talk on “Financing the Future: CFOs Unlocking Green Capital in the UAE’s ESG Ecosystem” featured Abdurahman Alsum, Executive Director – Sustainability & CSR, ACWA Power, and was moderated by Ms. Rose Hindy, Executive Coach. The session explored the growing importance of green financing in driving sustainable business transformation. It emphasized the evolving role of CFOs in mobilizing capital towards ESG-aligned initiatives and fostering long-term economic resilience.

M. Ali Latif, Council Member & Chairman OCC, ICAP, and Khushboo Mushtaq, Chairperson UAE Management Committee of ICAP, expressed gratitude to all speakers, delegates, and sponsors for their valuable contributions. They acknowledged the generous support of Platinum Sponsors: Mashreq Bank and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX); Knowledge Sponsor: PwC Middle East; Silver Sponsor: ADEPTS; Bronze Sponsors: Ruya Bank, Deloitte, UBL, SHMA, athGADLANG, DECIBEL, Grant Thornton; and Alliot Hadi Shahid, whose collaboration played a pivotal role in making the conference a resounding success.