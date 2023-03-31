ICAI Dubai Chapter elects new executive committee for 2023-2024

Harikishan Rankawat as Chairman of the 3,000-member organisation

The new members of the ICAI Dubai executive committee. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 31 Mar 2023, 4:06 PM

The Dubai Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), has elected its new committee for 2023-2024 term with CA Harikishan Rankawat becoming the chairman of the new leadership team of the largest chartered accountants’ group in the UAE.

He takes over the organisation from CA Anurag Chaturvedi, the immediate past chairman, after a successful one-year term.

CA Rajesh Kumar Somani has been elected vice-chairman while CA Jai Prakash Agarwal has become the new Secretary. CA Rishi Chawla has been elected Treasurer of ICAI Dubai Chapter, following its annual general meeting held on Sunday.

The leadership team of the ICAI Dubai Chapter also consists of five executive members. CA Dharmajan Patteri, CA Aashna Mulgaonkar, CA Dheeraj Ranasaria, CA Sanjay Gagarani, and CA Malavika Kolera have been elected new executive members.

The new executive committee will serve for a tenure of one year, as per the organisation’s constitution. With more than 40 events organised per year, ICAI Dubai Chapter is one of the most vibrant professional organisations in the UAE. In terms of membership it is also one of the largest in the UAE.

“It is an honour and privilege to serve one of the largest and most vibrant professional organization in the GCC and I thank all the fellow members of ICAI Dubai Chapter for bestowing their trust on us,” CA Harikishan Rankawat, Chairman of ICAI Dubai, said. “With their professionalism, ICAI members are playing a great role in helping the private sector businesses to flourish in this part of the world. Many of our fellow members are business leaders in their own right while others are leading their companies as CEOs, CFOs and other important roles. Going forward, we will ensure ICAI Dubai plays a more dynamic role in helping businesses grow and we plan to line up more events throughout the year.”

At present there are about 3,51,000 qualified chartered accountants (CAs) who are members of the ICAI based in India and abroad and 2,00,000 article assistants. Further, there are around 750,000 students enrolled in the CA course offered by the ICAI at the moment. Currently, the ICAI has its presence in 47 countries having 44 chapters and 33 representative offices across 77 global cities. It has its overseas offices in Dubai and Singapore.

Chartered accountants worldwide comprise 15 institutes with over 1.8 million chartered accountants and students in 190 countries.

ICAI (Dubai) Chapter, established in 1982, is the largest, most active and award-winning chapter among the 44 overseas chapters of ICAI. It has registered a phenomenal growth in membership in recent years and currently has over 3,000 members. Members represent more than 1,550 multinational and other companies.