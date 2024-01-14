iCademy Middle East welcomes global enrollment for upcoming spring start dates

Published: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 9:18 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Jan 2024, 9:19 PM

iCademy Middle East, a leading online school licensed by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) and accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC), is excited to announce its upcoming Spring start dates for the 2024 academic year.

Established in Dubai in 2007, iCademy Middle East provides comprehensive KG-12 online education for students worldwide. With the flexibility to enroll from anywhere in the world, the school is not limited to students residing in the UAE. The Spring start dates commence on the 24th of January, followed by additional start dates in February, March, and April 2024.

“What sets iCademy Middle East apart is our dedication to accommodating students who have recently arrived in the region. Students can choose to enroll in either the 1st or 2nd semester courses, benefiting from diverse classrooms supported by live teachers. We have observed a notable increase in students transferring from other schools and those returning to education after a hiatus”, says Saria Hayek, Regional Admissions Manager.

In addition to their virtual school, iCademy Middle East’s Knowledge Hub in Dubai offers optional hybrid learning and maintaining a low student-to-teacher ratio for students based in Dubai.

The school has expanded their community and social events in Dubai, welcoming students from across the UAE and beyond. “It’s not uncommon for students residing outside Dubai to join us for our social events. One that’s really popular is Sports Day, held in the spring, where all our students can get together for friendly competition in a variety of games and races. It’s a great opportunity for parents to meet and socialize as well,” says Diane Claver, Head of School.

The school has witnessed a growing enthusiasm for community events, with students driving down or even flying in to participate in the festivities. This event exemplifies the school’s dedication to building a strong sense of camaraderie among students.