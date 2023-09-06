iCademy Middle East celebrates exceptional academic achievements of the class of 2023

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 8:21 PM

iCademy Middle East has announced outstanding academic achievements of the Class of 2023. These exceptional results highlight the significant advantages of online education in preparing students for both university success and future careers.

Nearly 30 per cent of students of the graduating class of 2023 will be pursuing higher education in the United States, 22 per cent in Europe, and 11 per cent in Canada. The remaining 37 per cent have chosen diverse destinations worldwide, including the UAE.

The students of iCademy had a Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.42. In terms of career paths, iCademy Middle East graduates are making strides in Computer Science and Engineering, with these fields being the most popular choices. The institution’s dedication to providing a variety of STEM courses and electives ensures that students are well-prepared to meet the demands of these dynamic industries. Other popular paths include Business, Biology, and Political Science.

Diane Claver, Head of School at iCademy Middle East, emphasized that online education is about empowering students to become independent, critical thinkers who can navigate the challenges of higher education and future careers. Our graduates are prime examples of the success that online schooling can bring.

Saria Hayek, Regional Admissions & Marketing Manager at iCademy Middle East, highlighted the institution’s commitment to welcoming students from around the world, offering flexible start dates, and providing quality education to learners both within and outside the UAE. The achievements of the High School graduates are celebrated during the annual Graduation Ceremony in Dubai, held every June.

