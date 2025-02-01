'I was threatened with being killed': UAE billionaire Habtoor explains why he cancelled Lebanon investments

Photo: Reuters file

Emirati billionaire Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, who this week scrapped his investments in Lebanon, said the country was still not safe and that he had been threatened with being "slaughtered and killed" last year.

Al Habtoor has not visited Lebanon in almost two decades, and told Reuters a threat to his life had caused him to abandon plans to launch a media venture in Beirut in 2024.

"I have been threatened, not threatened only with a slap or something. If that was the case it doesn’t matter, but I was threatened (with being) slaughtered and killed," he said, speaking by Zoom from a hotel he owns in Budapest.

The threat, made via social media by an anonymous individual, led Al Habtoor to file a lawsuit, which he won in a Lebanese court, he said.

Al Habtoor had previously expressed optimism that a new government being formed could chart a fresh course for Lebanon, which has been battered since 2019 by a deep economic crisis and became a battleground between Israel and Hezbollah in 2024.

But this week, he said he was pulling out, citing instability and the continued overbearing influence of Hezbollah.

The UAE reopened its embassy in Lebanon this year, more than three years after shutting it. However, Al Habtoor said the Gulf state had not yet given the green light for its citizens to visit the country.

Lebanon faces what the World Bank says is one of the world's worst economic crises since the mid-19th century, after decades of corruption, waste and unsustainable financial policies.