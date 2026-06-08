Hub71 startups raise $2.7 billion as Abu Dhabi strengthens position as global tech hub

Startups within Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem Hub71 have raised more than Dh9.9 billion ($2.7 billion) in funding and generated Dh5.4 billion ($1.5 billion) in revenue by the end of 2025, underlining the emirate’s growing status as a global destination for high-growth technology companies.

According to Hub71’s 2025 Impact Report, startups within the ecosystem secured Dh2.2 billion ($599 million) in funding and generated Dh645 million ($175 million) in revenue during 2025 alone, reflecting continued growth across the platform’s expanding community.

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Since its launch in 2019, Hub71’s community has grown to 390 startups, with 295 companies supported through its programmes that connect founders with investors, corporates, regulators, talent and strategic partners.

Applications from startup founders around the world rose 62 per cent year-on-year in 2025, with Hub71 receiving more than 5,000 applications and welcoming 52 new startups into its ecosystem. The increase highlights Abu Dhabi’s growing appeal as a base for companies seeking capital, commercial opportunities and expansion across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

Mohamed Al Khoori, Head of Marketing and Communications at Hub71, said Abu Dhabi’s key value proposition lies in the strength of its wider innovation ecosystem.

“Startups that move to Abu Dhabi or launch their products here benefit from a wider ecosystem that includes regulators, investors, corporates, talent partners and international cross-border partners, all working together to support innovation and growth,” he said.

Al Khoori added that Hub71 continues to expand its offering beyond its initial focus on seed to Series A startups by working closely with partners such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (Adio) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to support companies at later stages of growth.

He noted that Hub71 launched its Initiate programme last year to support startups at an earlier stage. “One of the programme’s success stories is our partnership with Khalifa Fund through the Mizan programme, which has supported 17 Emirati founders this year alone,” he said.

Ahmed Ali Alwan, Chief Executive Officer of Hub71, said the ecosystem made significant progress during 2025, growing to more than 390 startups and over 200 partners.

“This growth reflects the increasing demand from founders to join Hub71, the ambition and quality of the startups within our ecosystem, and the role our partners play in supporting entrepreneurs. Together, these strengths reinforce Hub71’s role in enabling founders to build globally competitive technology companies,” he said

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Hub71 and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said the ecosystem’s performance reflects Abu Dhabi’s continued progress in building a more competitive innovation-led economy.

“Startups play a vital role in attracting investment, creating jobs and driving long-term growth while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a destination where ambitious technology companies can build, scale and compete globally,” he said.

Hub71 also expanded its international footprint during 2025, strengthening partnerships with venture capital firms, corporates and government entities across Hong Kong, Japan, Portugal, India, Ireland and the United States. The ecosystem also launched Hub71+ Life Sciences, adding to its specialist platforms focused on artificial intelligence, climate technology and digital assets.