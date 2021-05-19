- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Hub71 selects 16 new startups, supports community with funding
Hub71 selected startups have collectively raised more than Dh274 million.
Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem, announced its first cohort of 2021, selecting 16 tech startups from 11 countries and seven sectors out of 150 applicants to join its vibrant community.
The number of successful applications reflect an 11 percent success rate that led to Hub71 selecting its first startups from India, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Mauritius and South Africa, in addition to its first SpaceTech startup, following the pioneering Emirates Mars Mission and recent selection of the UAE’s first female astronaut.
Hub71 selected startups have collectively raised more than Dh274 million ($75 million) in funding from globally renowned institutions including Goldman Sachs and Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship, and world leading investors Y Combinator, Draper Associates, 500 Startups, Plug and Play and Techstars.
The cohort includes startups developing disruptive technologies such as the world’s first blockchain satellite constellation and the world’s first AI/machine learning based ideation recommendation and sourcing platform for venue equipment, services, and F&B for events.
Following Hub71’s milestone of attracting more than 100 startups in under two years, applications for the cohort were received from 34 countries primarily from founders based in the UAE (38%), USA (10%), and UK (7%). Building on its broad range of technology sectors, Hub71 applicants were primarily from startups specialized in FinTech (24%), followed by Software (21%), E-Commerce (17%) and Artificial Intelligence (11%), all of which are high-growth and priority sectors to Abu Dhabi’s economic and digital transformation.
Ibrahim Ajami, Interim CEO of Hub71 and Head of Ventures and Growth at Mubadala Investment Company, said: "Our first cohort of 2021 builds on our momentum and is a clear reflection of our emphasis on attracting and admitting the most promising startups from around the world to our dynamic community. As startups in our cohort have already raised $75 million in funding, it reinforces that Hub71 and Abu Dhabi have established a level of credibility that is unrivalled in the region."
Applicants for Hub71’s first cohort of 2021 stated that access to funding, customers and a community of like-minded individuals were the top three reasons for applying to join Hub71’s dynamic community.
Today, more than 15 local, regional, and international VC funds are based at Hub71 with assets under management worth more than US$1.72 billion. The selection of the cohort follows the February 2021 launch of UK investment firm, Hambro Perks’ $50 million Oryx Fund based at Hub71. This is in addition to several new value-add programmes and partnerships launched by Hub71 in the first quarter of 2021 to increase market opportunities in Abu Dhabi for entrepreneurs worldwide to develop proof of concepts (POCs), commercialize minimum viable products (MVPs) and raise capital, working closely with Hub71’s strategic corporate and government partners through the annual partner challenges programme, "The Outliers".
Each quarter, Hub71’s Selection Committee selects startups to join Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem. — Wam
-
Aviation
Accepting vaccinated passengers should be global...
The decisions of increasing numbers of countries to accept vaccinated ... READ MORE
-
Local Business
For the love of staycations
The staycation segment in the UAE has logged in record numbers since... READ MORE
-
Business
Have Dogecoin? Now, buy property in Dubai
Samana accepts Dogecoin cryptocurrency for residential project in... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Middle East aviation experts optimistic about...
Global regulations, passenger confidence and flexible airline... READ MORE
-
News
Wild animal on loose in Dubai may attack out of...
The former head of Dubai Zoo believes the creature on the prowl is a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
After Tauktae, another cyclone to hit India's...
The low-pressure area to be formed in Bay of Bengal will be... READ MORE
-
News
New platform launched to help youth start...
The initiative was announced by the Crown Prince of Dubai on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Gems announces Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for...
Last week, the UAE had approved administering the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE