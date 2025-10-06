Hub71 expands to US as UAE bolsters global startup leadership

Abu Dhabi’s thriving startup ecosystem has taken another leap onto the global stage with Hub71 signing its first-ever US partnership with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), marking a milestone in the UAE’s ambition to become a world-class hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The strategic partnership, sealed on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in New York, establishes a powerful transatlantic bridge that will enable high-growth startups from both markets to scale internationally and access new opportunities across emerging technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and clean energy.

he Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Hub71 and NJEDA underscores the deepening economic and technological cooperation between the UAE and the US. It will offer reciprocal access to Abu Dhabi and New Jersey’s innovation ecosystems, empowering founders with market entry support, access to funding networks, and connections to corporates, regulators and investors on both sides.

Startups from either jurisdiction will be able to benefit from structured “soft-landing” support, mentorship, and partnership opportunities designed to fast-track their commercial success.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said the partnership marks a critical step in Abu Dhabi’s mission to position itself at the heart of global startup collaboration.

“Technology continues to transcend borders, and innovation ecosystems must strengthen their ties to support the global ambitions of founders,” he said. “Our collaboration with New Jersey focuses on unlocking expansion opportunities for startups looking to scale internationally, while deepening the exchange of knowledge, talent and innovation. By opening our ecosystems to one another, we are creating pathways for ventures to achieve global scale.”

The partnership follows New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s economic mission to the UAE earlier this year, during which he visited Hub71’s headquarters at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). That visit highlighted the UAE’s growing appeal as a gateway for US startups expanding into the Middle East, Africa and South Asia — regions collectively representing one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies.

The UAE, ranked as the top innovation hub in the Arab world by the Global Innovation Index 2024, has built a reputation for blending forward-looking regulation, world-class infrastructure and deep venture capital access — a combination that has already attracted over 1,400 startups and tech firms from 70 countries to its ecosystem.

NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan welcomed the partnership, saying it reflects New Jersey’s growing international outlook and the shared innovation priorities of both economies. “Under Governor Murphy’s leadership, New Jersey is cultivating important international partnerships around the globe, leading to greater investments into new industries and a more diverse economy,” he said. “The NJEDA has built a robust toolkit to support innovative startups, and we’re excited to work with Hub71 to promote the exciting opportunities in Abu Dhabi and the Garden State.”

The agreement with NJEDA adds to Hub71’s growing network of cross-border alliances spanning Asia and Europe. A recent tie-up with Japan’s External Trade Organisation (JETRO) has already paved the way for greater UAE–Japan collaboration in deeptech, mobility and renewable energy. These international partnerships underline Hub71’s expanding role as a global connector — a platform that not only nurtures startups in Abu Dhabi but also enables them to access mature markets and scale globally.

Since its launch in 2019, Hub71 has become a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s diversification strategy, supporting over 300 startups that have collectively raised more than Dh5 billion in venture funding. Backed by the Abu Dhabi government and sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 continues to evolve as a magnet for global talent and investors.

Its ecosystem spans leading sectors including fintech, climate tech, health tech, and AI — areas increasingly aligned with the UAE’s broader economic agenda and its Net Zero 2050 commitment.

Industry experts note that as global investors and entrepreneurs look beyond traditional innovation hubs, Abu Dhabi’s bold push through initiatives like Hub71 continues to redefine how emerging economies integrate into the global technology landscape. “The latest partnership signals that the UAE’s startup revolution is not confined to the region — it is rapidly expanding its influence across continents, positioning Abu Dhabi as one of the leading capitals of the world’s new innovation economy.”

They added Hub71’s expansion into the US is both symbolic and strategic. It not only strengthens transatlantic innovation ties but also positions the UAE as a vital partner in the global technology supply chain. “With Abu Dhabi emerging as a preferred destination for founders seeking a pro-innovation environment, streamlined business processes, and access to one of the world’s most liquid investment ecosystems, the Hub71–NJEDA collaboration is expected to unlock new pathways for bilateral investment and co-creation.”