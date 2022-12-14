Huawei sees strong growth in consumer business as Mate 50 series set to hit the market

Pablo Ning, president, Huawei Consumer Business Group – Middle East and Africa, displays latest device of the company. — Supplied photos

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 6:26 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 6:27 PM

Huawei registered strong growth in its consumer segment in the Middle East and Africa region and 2023 also looks promising for the Chinese technology major.

“In 2021, the business started to grow, especially for the flagship products, and the growth rate is more than our expectation. The growth of PC, tablets, wearables, earphones, home appliances, and audio businesses has even doubled and tripled. We see strong growth momentum continuing in the coming year, driven by Huawei’s technology and innovation,” said Pablo Ning, president, Huawei Consumer Business Group – Middle East and Africa.

“Secondly, we still believe that the economies of the region will fare much better. In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia and UAE are the fastest growing market while South Africa is the biggest market in Africa,” he said.

Pablo Ning was speaking to Khaleej Times in an interview on Wednesday as the Chinese company’s latest variant of the Mate series is set to hit the market this week.

The Huawei Mate Series is now in its 10th year after the first generation of Huawei’s original Mate phone in 2013. After two years of waiting, the much-anticipated Huawei Mate 50 Series has been launched and Mate 50 Pro is set to herald a new era for smartphones.

“We witnessed growth in the past 10 years and the Mate series set up Huawei’s initial journey. In 2012-13, we introduced the first Mate in this region. It brings unique value to the people because Huawei understands the local markets very well,” said Pablo Ning.

Huawei’s president for Consumer Business Group in the Middle East and Africa further added that they were the first in the region to introduce large-screen devices and a fingerprint option to unlock smartphones.

“Huawei has many achievements to its credit. Mate 20 was also a milestone for Huawei when our own chipset reached another high level in terms of technological advancement. Also, its performance was very strong. Then we explored foldable phones, too… Huawei is a reliable brand and it never gives up. This is the spirit that we want to show to the market,” added Pablo Ning.

Highlighting the unique features of the newly-released Mate 50 series, he said it has an elegant design.

“It gives customers an amazing experience. The initial response is amazing, thanks to innovation which is in Huawei’s genes. We aim to bring the best devices to market and to provide the best experiences to our customers,” he said.

— waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com