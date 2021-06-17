Huawei announces workshop series for developers and startups

Interactive workshops and seminars by experts from Huawei mark Huawei Innovation Week at major entrepreneurship platform.

Huawei, the leading tech giant is set to host a series of short workshops, and one-to-one interactions that aim to bring the innovative community together at DIFC Innovation Hub, as part of the Huawei Innovation Week. The on-site sessions will take place at DIFC on June 21, 2021 from 12pm to 3pm, while the online sessions will run from June 22 – 24 2021.

Developers and entrepreneurs signing up for the workshops will receive a certificate of attendance, and exclusive access to a wealth of knowledge material informed by Huawei’s expertise.

Attendees can expect to unlock the latest market trends, insights, and analytics. Most critically, they will be exposed to integrating Huawei Mobile Services kits (HMS kits), learn how to access a potentially untapped audience, and maximize their reach through effective strategies.

Adam Xiao, managing director of Huawei Mobile Services in the Middle East and Africa, Huawei Consumer Business Group said, “Fostering innovation is one of the leading values of our business. Through Huawei Innovation Week, we are guiding emerging talent and startups on how to fully utilise Huawei’s platforms and drive their plans and businesses towards success.”

Through the sessions, Huawei will introduce attendees to the HMS ecosystem and kits, in addition to how can developers cater applications by using Huawei’s infrastructure services. Participants will also have the opportunity to accumulate information about utilising Huawei's advertising platform to grow businesses while benefitting from the Huawei Ads’ ecosystem to expand their application’s userbase. Experts from Huawei will share insights with attendees on how to create unique experiences for consumers through Huawei AppGallery, a top three application marketplace.

