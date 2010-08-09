HTC teams up with du for ‘Smart Business Plan’ offer

New rules will come into effect from December 30, 2021
According to the terms of the new plan, business customers under the Smart Business Plan will enjoy features such as unlimited internet and email bundles, national and international minutes and more, starting from as low as Dh350 per month. Also, business customers can now enjoy one unified and attractive rate of Dh1 per 50KB for data usage outside the UAE, anytime, anywhere. Subscribers opting for the Smart Business Plan at Dh350 can avail of the Touch Pro2 handset with a one-time upfront payment of just Dh999 and the HD2 for just Dh1,399.
“This latest plan introduced by du leverages the distinct advantages of Windows 6.5 phones which offer features such as HSDPA, WiFi and Bluetooth, among others. Evidently the plan is designed to deliver maximum value for money to the subscribers and HTC is enthusiastic about teaming up with du for this attractive promotion. The two HTC phones that are part of the Smart Business Plan have already made its mark in the regional markets and are among our most popular phones,” said Nikitas Glykas, Regional Director of HTC South Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
Integrating innovative simplicity with unique style and an intuitive interface, the HTC Touch Pro2 balances function, form and cutting-edge technology to personalise the communication and mobile Internet experience. The device leverages voice in a new way to create one of the most sophisticated communication experiences found on a mobile phone, with the incorporation of HTC’s Straight Talk technology that delivers an integrated email, voice and speakerphone experience. Users can transition seamlessly from email to single or multi-party conference calls and turn any location into a conference room. — business@khaleejtimes.com
