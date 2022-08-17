HSBC appoints new head of global banking in the Middle East

Indian refiners lifted more term supplies from Saudi Arabia as prices were attractive while prices for Russian supplies have climbed on robust demand
HSBC has announced the appointment of Julian Wentzel as Head of Global Banking for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region. Subject to regulatory approval, he will take up the Dubai-based role from September 18, 2022.
Julian will be transferring from London where he is currently HSBC’s Head of Global Banking for the UK and International Europe. He brings more than 25 years of banking experience across client coverage, capital markets and advisory.
Stephen Moss, group managing director and regional chief executive, Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, said Julian has extensive experience of delivering excellence for clients around the world and of leading high performing teams.
"He will be a valuable addition to our senior leadership team as we continue to deliver on our Group’s growth strategy in this hugely important region.”
Commenting on his new role, Julian said the successes of our global banking team in the region have shown HSBC’s leadership in sustainable finance as well as demonstrate why we’re the ‘go-to’ investment bank for our international clients.
"It is thanks to our exceptional people and unrivalled network that we helped clients in the region to raise more than US$19 billion from global investors last year and why we continue to lead the capital market league tables. This is a time of real opportunity for HSBC and our clients in the Middle East.”
Julian succeeds Gareth Thomas, who takes on the role of chief risk officer for the bank in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey region.
The Washington-based lender said Saudi inflation is expected to remain at 2.8 per cent for the year
Within six hours of his tweet, Musk’s message had attracted more than 500,000 ‘likes’ on the club’s main Twitter account — though some users didn’t take it too seriously, comparing his tweet with his troubled run at buying Twitter
The move follows a decision on April 1 to ban other Russian metals including copper, lead, primary aluminium and aluminium alloy from British warehouses
China unexpectedly cuts key rates as economic data disappoints; Oil output in Permian Basin to rise to record high in September
The official statistics indicate growth in the demand for local licencing services by customers, both individuals and companies, to reach 7,067 transactions from January to June of this year. The local licence renewal service ranked first with 3,426 transactions
Saudi fund also acquires shares in JPMorgan and BlackRock , buying 3.9 million shares and 741,693 shares, respectively
The emirate’s real estate attracts billions of dirhams investment from foreign investors every year. The sector has been witnessing a strong recovery after the pandemic as the number of transactions reached record high