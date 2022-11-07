HP announces new leadership team in the Middle East

Ertug Ayik is appointed HP Middle East and Africa managing director; Peter Oganesean becomes the new managing director of HP Middle East

HP on Monday announced new leaders in the Middle East and Africa to strengthen its business in the region.

Ertug Ayik is appointed managing director of HP business in the Middle East and Africa region while Peter Oganesean named new managing director of HP Middle East.

Ertug joined HP 25 years ago and during his career has held various executive positions covering sales and marketing in company’s computing and printing businesses. In an extremely dynamic, constantly changing, and competitive sector, he has worked on building teams and strategies to embrace technologies both in personal and commercial environments.

After being the General Manager of HP in Turkey, he moved to Dubai in 2015 and most recently successfully lead Print Business in the EEMEA region (Eastern Europe, Middle East & Turkey, Africa).

Ertug holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering and an MBA from Bosphorus University, Turkey.

Peter Oganesean is appointed managing director of HP Middle East. Peter joined HP in 2005 and since then has been working in different leadership roles out of the UAE. Over the last 10 years Peter acted as Managing Director of HP UAE & East Africa and his most recent role was Head of Print for Middle East, KSA and Turkey.

Peter holds a BS in Finance from Academy of Economic Studies of Moldova, he also did an Executive Education program from Stanford University Graduate School of Business in California, US. Both IT veterans are located in Dubai, UAE.

