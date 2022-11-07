HP announces new leadership team in the Middle East

HP on Monday announced new leaders in the Middle East and Africa to strengthen its business in the region.
Ertug Ayik is appointed managing director of HP business in the Middle East and Africa region while Peter Oganesean named new managing director of HP Middle East.
Ertug joined HP 25 years ago and during his career has held various executive positions covering sales and marketing in company’s computing and printing businesses. In an extremely dynamic, constantly changing, and competitive sector, he has worked on building teams and strategies to embrace technologies both in personal and commercial environments.
After being the General Manager of HP in Turkey, he moved to Dubai in 2015 and most recently successfully lead Print Business in the EEMEA region (Eastern Europe, Middle East & Turkey, Africa).
Ertug holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering and an MBA from Bosphorus University, Turkey.
Peter Oganesean is appointed managing director of HP Middle East. Peter joined HP in 2005 and since then has been working in different leadership roles out of the UAE. Over the last 10 years Peter acted as Managing Director of HP UAE & East Africa and his most recent role was Head of Print for Middle East, KSA and Turkey.
Peter holds a BS in Finance from Academy of Economic Studies of Moldova, he also did an Executive Education program from Stanford University Graduate School of Business in California, US. Both IT veterans are located in Dubai, UAE.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
Twitter’s new boss flagged the updates earlier this week in his push to monetise the social media network and make it less reliant on ads
The group’s posts Dh27.55 million net profit during the third quarter as it focuses its efforts on curating another state-of-the-art hospitality project to add to its expansive portfolio
The amendment in the current law can be classified into three main categories
The former group CEO of Emaar and Dubai Properties is spearheading 13 separate entities that are growing at a breakneck speed both at home and abroad amid ambitious expansion plans across verticals
Airline’s Flight Training Academy will also participate with Embraer Phenom 100EV jet
A supplier is allowed to claim back, from the FTA, the excess output tax charged on a tax invoice in prescribed scenarios
Visa Masters of Movement auction on Crypto.com features NFTs inspired by iconic goals scored by five legendary footballers, with all auction proceeds benefitting UK charity Street Child United