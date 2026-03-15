How women can shape the future of intelligent innovation

People often talk about machines, algorithms, and the race between countries to be the first to use the next wave of technology when they talk about artificial intelligence. Those talks are important. But they don’t see something important. People are what really shape technology. Leadership is what decides how systems are built, where they are used, and what problems they solve.

For much of modern technology history, those leadership rooms have looked very similar. They have largely been male. That is slowly changing, and the world of artificial intelligence is where the change is most obvious.

Today, more and more women are becoming leaders in AI companies, research institutions, and tech companies across all fields. Some are business owners who are starting their own businesses. In the UAE alone we have about 44.5% of women graduating from Engineering studies. Many of these women and other executives are helping big companies deal with the problems that come up during digital transformation. It’s not just about having them there. It is affecting how the technology itself changes.

Long before AI became the global topic of conversation, I started my career in technology. I began my career in Taiwan in the industrial computing sector, which is a field that people don’t think about much but is important for many systems that people use every day. It wasn’t uncommon for me to be the only woman in the room when I walked into meetings.

That experience taught me something right away. When you’re not like most people, you often see problems from a different point of view than they do. I learned how useful those different points of view can be while working in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East over the years.

Today, artificial intelligence is used in fields that have an impact on daily life. It helps keep an eye on fleets and plan logistics in the transportation industry. In manufacturing, it tells you when machines need to be fixed. It helps with security and infrastructure management in cities.

We see firsthand how quickly these technologies are being used in the real world at Vecow, where we make industrial edge computing platforms that support these applications. The cameras in a transportation network, the machines in a factory, or the sensors in a city system are no longer just separate devices. They are part of smart systems that make decisions in real time.

That reality offers tremendous opportunities, yet it also prompts significant inquiries regarding accountability. Technology is not neutral. The people who built it made it the way they wanted it to be.

Women leaders often think about those choices in a slightly different way. In a lot of cases, the talk goes beyond how well something works or how fast it processes. There is a greater emphasis on the practical utilization of systems by individuals and their overarching consequences.

This does not mean that women lead in the same way or have the same views. Experience, personality, and culture all play a role in how someone leads. But having leaders from different backgrounds often leads to more balanced results.

Conversations flow more freely when teams are made up of people from different backgrounds. People question their assumptions. We test ideas more carefully. That kind of environment can lead to stronger innovation in a field that moves quickly, like artificial intelligence.

There is also another duty that comes with being a leader in technology. It means making it easier for people who will come after you.

I see that in UAE many young women these days are interested in science, engineering, and mathematics. The statistics are incredible, in UAE alone approximately 61% of graduates in the STEM world are Emirati women.

But many of these women may not know how to get into those jobs. Having women in charge can change that. People don’t always realize how important visibility is.

In my career, I have met many talented young students who just needed some support and to see what was possible. It can start with a mentor. It can happen when companies and universities work together. Sometimes it starts with programs that teach girls how to code or build robots for the first time.

One of the best ways for leaders to help the industry grow in the future is to support those efforts.

In the next few decades, artificial intelligence will keep changing economies around the world. It will change how things are made, how cities are run, and how services are provided. The people who are in charge of its growth will have a big impact on the direction it takes.

When leadership teams are more diverse, the technology itself becomes smarter and more flexible. The systems we make show that we know more about how people live and work.

That’s why it’s so great that more and more women are taking on leadership roles in AI. It shows that the tech industry is changing how it thinks about new ideas.

Advances in computing power or software models alone will not determine the future of artificial intelligence. Leaders who know that technology is all about making people’s lives better will shape it.

It’s not just good for equality to have more people talking about it. It helps new ideas come up.

Lara Tseng is the CEO of VECOW MENA & Turkey, where she oversees operations of implementing Industrial Computing systems that are the backbone of the AI Infrastructure for governments and corporate clients.