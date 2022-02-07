How to manage anxiety at work?

By Gulneet Chadha Published: Mon 7 Feb 2022, 2:23 PM

The World Health Organisation has stated that one in thirteen people suffer from some type of anxiety globally, and since we spend a major part of our day at work, there could be triggers causing anxiety attacks impacting day-to-day performance. It’s important for organisations not just to understand the early signs, but also how to support their employees in managing these symptoms if happens at work.

One common question is what really causes anxiety? There are different factors contributing to (not limited to) anxiety disorders — our brain chemistry — which is our neuron circuit, trauma or negative life events, substance abuse, low self-esteem, childhood experiences, environmental stress, medical conditions, genetics etc.

Like causes, the types of anxiety disorders also vary. It is important for them to know what kind of anxiety it is.

Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD) is a type of anxiety disorder that causes someone to feel constantly worried, feel a sense of anxiety underneath the surface while doing many tasks.

Panic Disorder is an anxiety disorder and is characterized by unexpected and repeated episodes of intense fear accompanied by physical symptoms.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is one of the most extreme anxiety disorders that you can experience. PTSD often occurs in people who have gone through particularly traumatic events in life.

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is an anxiety disorder and is characterized by recurrent, and unwanted thoughts (obsessions) and /or repetitive behaviours (compulsions).

Social Anxiety is characterised by overwhelming anxiety and excessive self-consciousness in everyday social situations.

We all know people suffering from anxiety will have to deal with the symptoms, and sometimes these symptoms could be intense! Some of the common symptoms could be panic, fear, uneasiness, doom, danger, Sleep issues, cold, sweaty, numb, or tingling hands or feet, Shortness of breath, heart palpitations, nausea, tense muscles, dizziness, rumination, inability to concentrate, intensely or obsessively avoiding feared objects or places.

How can we help our employees deal with anxiety?

We all understand that there would be many factors at work that could cause anxiety in employees, with of course these symptoms coming to the surface. There has to be a blend of Mental Health and internal initiative which could help your employees manage anxiety and create a sense of safe place for them.

Encourage to seek support: Some people find it helpful and uplifting to talk to others who are experiencing the same symptoms and emotions. Create Self-help or support groups where people can share their emotions, without thinking about the stigma.

Avoid Breathing too fast (Hyperventilation): Anxiety causes dyspnea, which makes you breathe faster causing hyperventilation, which in turn worsens anxiety. Sit and breath slowly (avoid heavy deep breathing).

Cut down on foods and drinks that have caffeine, such as coffee, tea, cola, energy drinks, chocolate: Caffeine and high sugar drinks may make symptoms of anxiety disorders worse. Introduce a practice of a healthy lifestyle in your organization by conducting workshops and collaborations promoting healthy eating.

Learn to relax: Learn what helps you manage your stress. Allow employees to disconnect from work for a few minutes. Talking a short walk, listening to music, talking to a friend, playing a game or anything that could distract could be really helpful.

Keep a journal (most effective!): Encourage self-awareness practices. Write down your thoughts, especially the feelings. On the same page, write down the opposite-positive thoughts and positive feelings that “you would like to have”. Do that every single day. By doing this, you’re rewiring your mind from negative slowly moving to positive!

Encourage physical activity: Exercises produces important neurotransmitters called Endorphins which is great for stress. Physical activity also stimulates other neurotransmitters which are effective mood stabilisers. Biking, hiking, marathons, yoga etc could be very effective ways to encourage physical activities.

Collaborate with a Therapist: Sometimes employees do not know where to get help from. Collaborate with a therapist for psychotherapy or hypnotherapy where employees can go and seek assistance on their issues.

Learn about your disorder: Arrange talks by specialised therapists, a Q&A session for your employees to understand their disorder (if any) and get required answers and guidance.

Stick to your treatment plan: Constantly check on them to make sure they are okay! Surveys prove that follow-ups boost the effectiveness of implementation. Through follow-ups, you’re not just promoting it further, but also reminding people to stay on track.

Get better sleep: Lack of sleep triggers anxiety. Encourage work-life balance. Organise deep meditation (self-hypnosis) or other initiatives around it to educate and help employees cope with it.

Get together with colleagues: Whether it’s in person, on the phone, or the computer, social connections help people thrive and stay healthy. People who have a close group of friends and colleagues that support and chat with them have lower levels of social anxiety. Break that stigma. People come with challenges, and our job is to support them!

Gulneet Chadha is a prominent HR professional, a licensed RT therapist and a hypnotherapist. Views expressed are her own and do not reflect the newspaper’s policy.