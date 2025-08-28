How to Buy and Sell Used Cars in the UAE: Get the Best Value for Your Vehicle

The UAE has a vibrant car market that offers everything from affordable used vehicles to high-end luxury cars.

The thing is that there are so many sellers and platforms out there, and the real challenge is finding the best deal. It’s important to know where to list your used car to attract serious buyers quickly.

Some websites charge high fees, while others have limited features for filtering and describing the details.

That’s where modern, AI-powered solutions like Shozon come in. In this article, we’ll introduce Shozon as one of the best online marketplaces for selling used cars in the UAE.

What Is Shozon and What Features Does It Offer?

Shozon is a well-established online marketplace for buying/selling various items, including cars, apartments, and classifieds.

Using advanced features, like AI and anti-spam, Shozon can make the work much easier for both buyers and sellers.

You just need to have some clear photos of your car to have a professional ad in a minute. It also allows you to show hidden aspects of your car in TikTok-like video clips.

Shozon is one of the fastest-growing online marketplaces in the UAE and even the GCC region, and is worth trying. Here is the list of key features it offers if you want to sell your used car in the UAE:

Diverse Categories of Motors

Shozon lets you list various items in the Motors category, including cars, number plates, motorcycles, heavy vehicles, and boats.

Attractive Video Car Ad

Shozon is the top marketplace in the UAE for video ads. This is especially useful for car listings.

As a seller, you can show videos of your cars to show buyers more details than just photos. Here is what this means:

Advantages of Videos Disadvantages of Photos You can show that your car is really starting up The engine might be dead in photos Videos show that lights and features are working Broken parts remain hidden The real condition of the interior/exterior is shown Selective angles only Seller's actual voice explaining details Generic copy-paste descriptions

AI Features

You just need to upload a photo and let the AI-powered tool of Shozon create a professional ad for you.

It offers a compelling title and a detailed and attractive description. This is great for beginners, as they don’t know how to describe their cars.

Spam Detection

Shozon has a smart scam detection tool that scans the platform for suspicious ads automatically. It detects ads and buyers with suspicious behaviors before they reach you.

So you don’t waste time on fake leads or shady offers because the tool will remove them instantly.

Referral Programme

If you invite friends to Shozon, you get a commission when they buy or sell anything. The good news is that the bonus is not for one time, but for life! So, when you choose Shozon, you have a great way to earn while others sell.

Advantages of Shozon for Sellers

Your video-based car ad stands out among many photo-only listings.

Anti-spam features make buyers trust your listing more, so fewer fake buyers waste your time.

You can show features like engine roaring that pictures can’t capture.

Benefits of Shozon for Buyers

No more visits to cars that don’t match the photos.

You can see how honest and open the seller is.

You can notice problems before going to see the car.

Feel more sure about your buying choice.

How to Sell Used Cars in the UAE Using Shozon

Here is a step-by-step guide on selling your used car in the UAE using an AI-powered online platform, like Shozon:

Step 1: Create a Free Account

You can create a free account on Shozon using your Google account. You’ll immediately receive a Welcome email to make sure your account is created on the platform.

Step 2: Start Posting Your Ad

Tap “Post Ad +” in the upper-right corner of the homepage of the Shozon website.

Step 3: Choose the City

You just need to select the city where you want to sell your car from the list.

Step 4: Select the Category

Choose Motors from the list so that the platform takes you to the car marketplace.

Step 5: Choose Between Manual or AI Ad Posting

Now, it allows you to choose between two options. First, you can post an ad by writing its description manually. Second, you can let the AI do the job for you.

If you choose AI, it asks you to upload several images. When you upload the images, it will automatically recognise the model and write a title and description without your manual intervention.

Here is the AI-written title and description:

Title: Toyota Supra Sports Coupe in Silver

Description: “Experience the thrill of driving this sleek Toyota Supra sports coupe, finished in a stunning silver color. This two-door coupe features a sporty design with aerodynamic lines and stylish black decals, perfect for enthusiasts seeking performance and style. Equipped with a powerful engine and automatic transmission, this car offers an exhilarating driving experience. Ideal for those who appreciate a blend of luxury and sportiness in a GCC-spec vehicle with left-hand steering.”

Of course, the more photos you upload, the better the AI tool will write your desired description.

Step 6: Write More Details

Now, you can add some more details about your used car, like:

Attribute What to Consider Year Newer = higher price. Match documents. Kilometers / KM Lower KM adds value. Be honest. Body Condition 5 options: New-Perfect-Good-Normal-Bad Mechanical Condition 5 options: New-Perfect-Good-Normal-Bad Colour Neutral colours sell faster. Transmission Auto preferred in UAE—mention clearly. Fuel Type Gasoline is standard—no major impact. No. of Cylinders More = more power. Highlight for sports cars. Trim Higher trim = higher price. Specify it. Regional Spec GCC Specs is a strong factor in the UAE. Door 2-door = sporty. Appeal to niche buyers. Body Type Several options-like Coupe-Crossover-Hard Top Convertible-Hatchback-Pickup Truck Steering Side Left Hand Side is standard in the UAE. Horsepower 300–400 HP = performance. Highlight it. Is your car insured in the UAE? Yes-builds trust. Extras List key features—they add value.

Step 7: Offer a Realistic Price

Now, you must determine a fair price for your used car, considering similar listings on Shozon or even other platforms. The good news is that the AI tool of Shozon will help you set a price with the highest chance of selling quickly.

Step 8: Enter the Address and Post Ad

Finally, you just need to enter your address and phone number and click Post Ad to make it live.

Step 9: Pay for the Car Listing

Finally, it’s time to pay for your car listing using a dynamic pricing model based on your car’s value.

So, lower-value cars have affordable packages, while high-end vehicles receive premium placement and visibility.

The following table shows pricing details for cars under Dh35,000:

Package Price Days Boosts & Views Standard Dh35 90 1× refresh Featured Dh85 90 2× refresh - 20× views Premium Dh160 120 4× refresh - 50× views

After payment, you can submit your car ad on Shozon.

Tips to Find the Best Deal for Your Used Car in the UAE

Finally, learn some techniques to find the best buyer for your used cars in the UAE:

Research Prices : Check available car listings on Shozon to find the average price of a specific car.

Inspect the Car : Try to get a professional to check your car before selling it.

Check the History : Get the car’s service and accident history to build trust.

Negotiate : Don’t hesitate to finalize the deal. You might find better deals.

Consider Timing: Sell your car at peak seasons to find the best deal.

FAQs

Which car is best to buy second-hand in the UAE?

Toyota and Honda are popular for reliability and affordable maintenance.

How to find the best price for a used car?

Check available car listings on Shozon to find the average price of a specific car.

Which car has the best resale value in the UAE?

Toyota Land Cruiser and Nissan Patrol hold their value well.

What is the cheapest car to maintain in the UAE?

Compact cars like the Toyota Yaris and the Honda Civic are affordable to maintain.