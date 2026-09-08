How SAM Precious Metals brought the Guinness World Record-breaking silver bar to life

Created in tribute to the UAE’s founding year, the 1,971 kg silver bar brought together SAM Precious Metals, DMCC TradeFlow, Tokinvest, VARA, and Brink’s in a landmark achievement for the UAE’s precious metals industry

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When the 1,971 kg silver bar was revealed on November 25, 2025, at Dubai Precious Metals Conference, it stood as a tribute cast in precious metal, created to commemorate 1971, the founding year of the United Arab Emirates. Behind the Guinness World Record-breaking achievement was a story of engineering pressure, technical precision, and rapid execution led by SAM Precious Metals, the Dubai-headquartered refinery entrusted with bringing the bar to life.

For SAM, the project was not a routine production. It was a rare convergence of national symbolism, industrial capability, and precious metals expertise that had to be completed within a timeframe that left no room for error.

A tribute to 1971

The idea behind the bar was inspired by a desire to create an extraordinary tribute to the UAE’s founding year that would become a tokenized collectible piece of history. Its final weight of 1,971 kg was not only a reference to the UAE’s founding year; it was the defining requirement of the bar itself. This placed the project in a category of its own. It was not enough for the bar to be monumental. It had to be precise, immaculately pure, structurally sound, visually refined, and ready for public reveal within just 72 hours.

From the earliest stage, SAM’s team understood the scale of the challenge ahead. The starting point was little more than a concept sketch, but the final outcome had to be a nearly two-ton silver bar that could meet technical, visual, and weight requirements with absolute accuracy. Every decision, from mold design to melting, demolding, engraving, finishing, and transportation, had to be made under significant time pressure.

The making of a world record

One of the first challenges was the mold. Under normal conditions, a graphite mold would have been the standard option for such a production but acquiring one would have required months. SAM did not have months. The team had only days.

To move forward, SAM’s engineers rethought the production approach entirely and fabricated a custom mold using mild steel sheets. The framework was welded and reinforced, with additional structures incorporated to create the required bar shape and support the movement of the mold during later stages. After 24 hours of intensive work, the mold was completed, weighing approximately 1,100 kg and built to withstand the weight and pressure of the silver it would hold.

While the mold was being created, nearly two tons of silver underwent purity checks to ensure the material met the required standards before melting. Once the mold was ready and the purity levels were confirmed, the foundry operation began.

Producing a silver bar of this size required SAM to push beyond conventional refinery workflows. Multiple furnaces were put to use simultaneously to melt the required volume of silver. Throughout the process, maintaining consistent heat across the furnaces and mold was essential and any miscalculation could have affected the final quality, structure, or finish of the bar.

The operation also required exceptional coordination on the foundry floor. More than 35 people worked in parallel during the production, creating an environment where safety, communication, and timing were critical. With molten silver, heavy equipment, and a condensed timeline all converging at once, the project demanded discipline, experience, and control at every stage.

Once the silver was melted, it was carefully poured into the heated mold. The bar then required around six hours to solidify before the team could begin the next critical phase: extraction.

Demolding presented another major challenge. The combined weight of the mold and silver bar reached nearly three tons, and standard refinery trolleys were not designed to support movement at that scale. SAM’s engineers developed a dedicated solution, building a trolley and special clamps that could safely support the bar, assist in controlled tilting, and allow the team to move it through the facility.

This was one of the defining aspects of the project. SAM was not only producing a bar; it was engineering the process around the bar. Every obstacle required a practical solution, often developed in real time, with no tolerance for failure.

Once extracted, the bar still required further cooling, additional checks, engraving, finishing, polishing, and final weighing. Although SAM was confident in the purity levels, further assessments were conducted to ensure that no contaminants had been introduced during the melting and pouring stages.

The most demanding requirement remained the final weight. The bar had to weigh exactly 1,971 kg – not more, not less. This meant that the team had to calculate the weight with extreme precision before the production was complete. The engraving process would remove silver from the bar, and those reductions had to be factored into the calculations from the beginning.

The bar was designed to carry the UAE map, the founding year, and the logos of SAM Precious Metals and DMCC. To achieve the required accuracy, SAM’s engineers specially modified a VMC CNC machine to engrave the surface of the bar. After engraving, the bar underwent careful finishing and polishing to achieve the final appearance required for its reveal.

When the bar was weighed one final time, the scale settled at 1,971 kg. The calculations had held. The tribute to the UAE’s founding year had been achieved not only in concept, but in exact physical form.

Beyond the reveal

For SAM Precious Metals, the achievement carried meaning beyond the refinery floor. As a UAE-based precious metals refinery, SAM’s own growth has been deeply connected to the country’s evolution as a global hub for trade, commodities, and innovation. The project reflected that connection, bringing together technical expertise and national symbolism in one historic piece.

“For SAM Precious Metals, this was never only about producing a record-breaking silver bar. It was an opportunity to contribute to a national achievement – one that reflects the UAE’s founding year, its journey of growth, and its continued ambition to lead with innovation and excellence,” said Sami Abu Ahmad, chairman of SAM Precious Metals.

Following completion, the bar had to be transported to the Dubai Precious Metals Conference for its public reveal. Using the custom trolley and clamps developed during the production process, SAM supported the loading and unloading of the bar, while Brink’s handled transportation as logistics partner. Alongside DMCC Tradeflow, Tokinvest, VARA and Brink's, the project brought together key players within the UAE’s precious metals, logistics, regulatory, and asset ecosystem, each contributing to the wider achievement surrounding the record-breaking bar.

Yet behind the public moment was the story of the making itself: 72 hours of calculation, heat, pressure, engineering, and precision.

Speaking on the achievement, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive officer, DMCC, said: “This record-breaking 1,971 kg silver bar is a fitting tribute to the UAE’s founding year and a reflection of the ambition, expertise and innovation that continue to shape the country’s precious metals sector.

Through the collaboration of DMCC Tradeflow, SAM Precious Metals, Tokinvest, and Brink’s, this achievement demonstrates how physical assets can be tokenised and accessed through trusted and transparent frameworks, while underscoring Dubai’s growing role at the intersection of physical commodities and technology. It is a testament to how the UAE continues to pioneer new opportunities across global markets while reinforcing its position as a centre for trade, innovation and enterprise.”

While Scott Thiel, CEO and co-founder, Tokinvest added: “This project sits at the heart of what Tokinvest set out to do: connect investors to extraordinary, real-world assets through regulated digital ownership. To support the UAE in commemorating its founding year through this record-breaking bar, and to give investors the opportunity to own a piece of that history, is something we're genuinely proud to be part of.”

In 1971, the United Arab Emirates was founded on a vision of unity, ambition, and progress. More than five decades later, that year was commemorated through a Guinness World Record-breaking silver bar that transformed a national date into a tangible precious metals achievement.