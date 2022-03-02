How long before we see a reverse migration to Sharjah, Northern Emirates?

Wam file photo

The pandemic-time preference of larger living formats coupled with their limited supply have seen prices recover and, in some cases, exceed previous market highs.

By Suzanne Eveleigh Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 5:24 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 5:27 PM

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, UAE’s property market was in the midst of a multi-year property price and rental decline, pressured by growing supply, especially in Dubai. At the time, people who worked in Dubai but lived in Sharjah or other Northern Emirates to save on rents naturally began to find more housing options in Dubai within their target price range to move closer to work.

The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated this market decline, but the effect was swift and short-lived. Being one of the first countries to open its borders and offer multiple forms of residency visas, the UAE attracted people from all over the world, from businessmen to remote workers, to consider the Emirates as something beyond a holiday destination. People returned almost as soon as they left and many new residents arrived, with the effects starting to show in residential prices and rents. Dubai’s property market already bottomed out in late 2020, making a relocation to the emirate more expensive now.

The pandemic-time preference of larger living formats coupled with their limited supply have seen prices recover and, in some cases, exceed previous market highs. However, it’s the apartments and oversupplied communities that have been slower to recover. While it may be some time for strong recovery to become visible uniformly across the residential market’s segments, the direction seems to be defined for the rest of the year.

Sharjah and the Northern Emirates residents who may have previously considered relocating to Dubai now seem to be reconsidering, anticipating a further increase in rents of their neighbour this year.

This is despite increasingly more affordable living options available in Dubai. In 2021, average Dubai property rents increased 10 per cent – 12 per cent and in 2022 they are expected to rise by another 5 per cent – 7 per cent. Meanwhile rents across Sharjah remained largely stable in 2021 and it is further anticipated to remain competitive in Sharjah throughout 2022. Also, many more options have now become available to tenants with the phased completion of select developments across New Sharjah.

According to the Savills Sharjah Occupancy Index, in December 2021, occupancy levels remained largely unchanged compared to 2020 and stood at 84per cent. These levels are likely to only increase further in 2022 as a reverse migration of sorts starts to bring back people to the Northern Emirates.

In a bid to drive social infrastructure development and enhance its appeal as a maturing mid-to-high-end family destination, government entities such as the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) alongside private developers, are launching integrated developments comprising retail, hospitality and family entertainment concepts. Arada alone is launching five residential projects, including serviced apartments and other residential units at its Aljada development, targeting sales of Dh3 billion in 2022. This upcoming supply will likely keep a handle on unexpected rental or price increases in the emirate.

Suzanne Eveleigh is head of Sharjah, Savills Middle East. Views expressed are her own and do not reflect the newspaper’s policy.